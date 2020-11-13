Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke is reportedly set to fill in for Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel this weekend.

The 54-year-old professional dancer is believed to be the first choice for bosses after Motsi was forced to self-isolate following an “urgent” trip to Germany.

Anton was eliminated from the BBC reality series alongside MP Jacqui Smith, leaving him free to take on the role.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will reportedly be a judge (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Motsi Mabuse say?

It comes after the 39-year-old judge revealed she will not be in the studio for at least a fortnight following a trip to Germany.

Motsi announced the news on Twitter yesterday.

She posted: “Hi Guys – Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

“I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

Motsi Mabuse will not be in the Strictly studio this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms.

“Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up!”

Anton Du Beke ‘steps in’ as Strictly judge

According to The Sun, a final decision was made yesterday (November 12) over whether Anton will step up.

The Strictly star has appeared in the hit dance competition since it started in 2004.

Motsi will be judging the show from her home (Credit: BBC)

It comes weeks after fans begged BBC bosses to make Anton a judge on next year’s series.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Anton Du Beke & Jacqui Smith definitely had a ball. So much patience Anton. Anton would be a popular @bbcstrictlyJudge #Strictly.”

A second agreed: “Sorry to see you go! How about putting you on the judging panel now ? Missing you already x.”

The dad-of-two was the first to be booted off Strictly alongside his partner Jacqui.

Strictly fans are desperate for Anton to become a judge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Strictly fans say?

Viewers were thrilled at the possibility of Anton stepping in as a judge on Saturday night (November 14).

One stated: “Sad to lose Nicola, Katya and Motsi, but Anton deserves promotion to judging panel and will make a great judge as he is a great dancer and personality. #keepondancing.”

Another added: “@bbcstrictly Please make Anton a judge while Motsi is isolating. If ever a person deserved a chance at a job it’s Anton. Heck, you once made Donny Osmond a judge! #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

It’s another unexpected change for Strictly bosses after Katya Jones and Nicola Adams pulled out of the show yesterday.

The pair had to cut their time in the competition short after professional dancer Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

