Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has revealed his one huge “regret” over leaving his role as a pro dancer on the show.

The 55-year-old quit dancing on the show back in 2020, and has been on the judging panel since.

Anton has one regret about his time on Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Anton has been a part of Strictly since it launched in 2004.

The pro dancer was one of the dancers on the show until series 18 in 2020.

In 2021, he took up a role on the judging panel in Bruno Tonioli‘s absence. He is set to keep his spot on the panel for the upcoming season later this year.

It’s been a long, incredible career for Anton on Strictly, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have any regrets.

Despite competing on the show for 18 years – Anton has never actually won it.

This is his biggest regret.

Anton has never won Strictly (Credit: ITV)

The highest position Anton ever finished in on the show was second.

He did this with EastEnders star Emma Barton in 2019.

I never won it and it is a regret.

Anton also finished in third place on the first season of the show. He was paired with Lesley Garrett at the time.

Speaking to The Mirror and quoting the singer of Non, je ne Regret Rien, Anton declared: “Sadly I don’t care what Edith Piaf says. I never won it and it is a regret.”

Anton refused to name his favourite partner. However, he said they were “all marvellous”.

“I enjoyed dancing and spending time with all of them, some did better than others, that’s all I can say,” he said.

Anton is now a judge on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Moments of sadness’

The pro dancer then went on to say that every single one of his partners were “robbed” by not winning.

Anton then went on to speak about one of the things that he WON’T miss about not competing on the show anymore.

He revealed that he won’t miss being voted off the show any more, as that was the most “difficult” part of it.

“I love the show, and being voted off means you’re no longer in it and there’s no middle ground. I hate that, but it’s part of the show,” he said.

He then went on to confess that there are “moments of sadness” at not dancing any more, but he is enjoying being a judge.

Anton then revealed that he wants to win the “best judge” award at the National Television Awards.

He said that he would be the “happiest bunny in town” if he scooped that award up.

