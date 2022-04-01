Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke makes shock announcement about future on show

Strictly Come Dancing judge/pro Anton Du Beke has made a shock announcement about his future on the show.

Anton made the comments after the line-up of professional dancers for the coming series of Strictly was announced yesterday (March 31).

Fans noted that Anton’s name was missing, so does this mean he’s leaving or retuning to the judging panel?

The man himself has now spoken out.

Anton Du Beke has made a frank admission about the next series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: YouTube)

Will Anton Du Beke be a judge on Strictly 2022?

Speaking to Sussex Life, Anton made a bit of a shock confession in the wake of the 2022 line-up being unveiled.

Anton was asked about the rumours that he could be dropped as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing if Bruno Tonioli makes a return.

He said: “The absolute truth is that I don’t know. I haven’t been told. They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumour.”

It’ll break hearts if Anton doesn’t return to the judging panel this year (Credit: Splash News)

The popular pro turned judge added: “I’m hoping to get a call to say: ‘Look, here you go, come back judging please,’ but we’ll wait and see. I would like to think I’d be on the show in one way or another.”

I wouldn’t like to think they would just get rid of me altogether.

He then appeared to ponder a future that Strictly wasn’t a part of…

Anton said: “I wouldn’t like to think they would just get rid of me altogether. That would be a bit dramatic to go from dancer to judge to off the show. That would be quite a career path, wouldn’t it?”

You can say that again Anton – and the fans would be fuming!

Strictly fans want Anton as a judge

Anton shared the article to his social media page, with fans quickly flooding the comments section.

“You are one of the foundations of the show – without you it’s nothing, you are the people’s judge and the only judge to have truly earnt that honour,” said one.

Another added: “Strictly would not be Strictly without you! Looking forward to the day they announce the judges and we can all congratulate you again!”

“It wouldn’t be the same without you,” another concluded.

