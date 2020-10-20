Strictly Come Dancing star Ann Widdecombe has come under fire for comments she made about same-sex couples.

The MP, 73, made her remarks after Katya Jones and contestant Nicola Adams made history as the first same-same pairing on the BBC show.

Ann, who was a contestant on the programme in 2010, said she doesn’t think same-sex couples are “what viewers, especially families, are looking for”.

What did Ann Widdecombe say about Strictly same-sex couples?

She told The Sunday Times: “I don’t think it is what viewers of Strictly, especially families, are looking for.

“But that’s up to the audience and the programme.”

Imagine thinking people would be upset by a Strictly couple.

Her comments sparked outrage on Twitter.

One person said: “Ann Widdecombe.. I don’t watch Strictly or the BBC but can ignore your homophobia!

“So families don’t want to see same sex couples? What decade are you living in?”

Another tweeted: “Ann Widdecombe really is an old dinosaur! Imagine thinking people would be upset by a Strictly couple.

“I read that the opening show got some 9,000,000 viewers. Highest for a long, long time. Get lost Ann!”

A third added: “Good to see that homophobic Ann Widdecombe, has been proved completely wrong with Strictly having its highest opening ratings in years.”

Matt Evers hits out at Ann Widdecombe

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice pro Matt Evers criticised Ann on Twitter.

Matt, who featured in the ice skating show’s first same-sex pairing earlier this year, said: “You do have a choice Ann. Don’t watch it. Simples.

“Gay people like myself DON’T have a choice in our sexuality.”

You do have a choice Ann. Don’t watch it. Simples. Gay people like myself DON’T have a choice in our sexuality. https://t.co/B6NkFbBKVn — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) October 19, 2020

Last weekend’s Strictly launch show pulled in its highest ratings in three years.

The episode, which saw its contestants paired with their pro partners for the first time, attracted 8.6 million viewers.

It also saw boxer Nicola and professional dancer Katya become the show’s first-ever same-sex couple.

Following the show, Katya thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

She wrote: “We met in the Royal Albert Hall. This place means so much to both of us. Last year, @nicolaadamsobe defeated her world title there.

“And I won my first International Championships there in 2011.

“So there was no better place to start our journey as a Strictly partnership! Thank you everyone for your support! We won’t let you down!”

Who is the current favourite to win Strictly?

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and professional partner Gorka Marquez are currently the favourites to win, with odds of 7/4.

Following close behind is singer and social media star HRVY, with odds of 5/1.

