All the stars that NEED to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing – and the odds of it actually happening

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing keeps getting better each year, and yet there are still many celebrities the public wants to see participate.

This year, the show upped the ante by securing a diverse range of names. There’s rising star Bobby Brazier, TV host favourite Angela Scanlon and legendary newsreader Angela Rippon, to name a few. Not to mention, soap heart-throbs Adam Thomas and Nigel Harman are also taking part.

However, in a survey carried out by Betfair Casino, the nation voted for who they believe needs to participate next.

This year’s Strictly line-up is full of familiar faces (Credit: BBC)

Fans want to see Holly Willoughby on the dancefloor

Coming in 10th place is This Morning host Holly Willoughby with 15% of the vote. As a regular face on television, Holly has surprisingly not taken part in many competition shows. Back in 2006, however, she did participate in Showbiz Darts.

Could this poll persuade her to sign up for Strictly? Well, according to Casinosite.nl, she has the shortest odds with 5/2.

Coming in next with 16% of the vote is Roman Kemp (3/1) while Piers Morgan (20/1) and Stacey Solomon (3/1) tie with 18%.

Each with 19% of the vote is comedian Dawn French (odds of 5/1), actors David Tennant (16/1) and Danny Dyer (6/1), and talent show judge Simon Cowell (20/1).

Fans want to see Holly on the dancefloor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant and Dec are clear favourites for Strictly

Falling just behind first place is chef and television star Gordon Ramsay with 22% of the vote and a 6/1 chance of appearing. However, clear favourites with the public are the iconic duo Ant & Dec, with 26% of the vote.

Even though Casinosite.nl insists the chances of them competing during the same series is 16/1, this isn’t the first time Strictly has been suggested to Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec are clear favourites amongst the public (Credit: Splashnews.com)

During an appearance on Chris Moyles’ Radio X show last year, the radio host said it would be a great idea for the duo to sign up.

Unfortunately, they didn’t seem keen as Ant immediately replied: “Absolutely no way whatsoever.”

That said, their minds can always change!

Strictly Come Dancing will be back this Saturday (September 23) on BBC One from 6.15pm.

