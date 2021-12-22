Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu will perform her showdance after being forced to bow out of the competition.

The presenter was set to perform a showstopping routine alongside partner Kai Widdrington in the BBC One final.

However, the star suffered a devastating injury just days before the live show.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will perform at the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu

AJ, 33, and Kai, 26, will perform the unseen routine during the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live tour.

The dance will be performed to Naughty Boy and Beyonce’s track Runnin’.

In addition, the pair will also take on their American Smooth.

Read more: Strictly fans speculate over ‘blazing romance’ as AJ Odudu makes heartfelt gesture to Kai Widdrington

Rose Ayling-Ellis and dance partner Giovanni Pernice will take to the dance floor with their Couple’s Choice, as well as an Argentine Tango.

Meanwhile, runners-up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are set to perform a Paso Doble and their Show Dance.

Rhys Stephenson, Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies will also join them on tour.

AJ bowed out of the compeition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood, who directs the tour, said: “I was hugely disappointed that AJ and Kai missed the Strictly final.

“But audiences on the arena tour are in for a big treat, as they will get to see the show dance that AJ and Kai would have performed on Saturday night.

“Plus all the other celebs and pros have some A-MAZ-ING dances planned – it’s going to be FAB-U-LOUS!” It’s going to be FAB-U-LOUS!

The tour kicks off on 20 January.

It’s also believed that AJ and Kai could return to the Strictly final next year.

According to reports, the pair could be invited back to the show to perform “one last routine”.

The pair impressed fans throughout the course of the show (Credit: BBC)

AJ breaks down over injury

AJ was left devastated after an ankle injury forced her out of the competition.

After confirming her exit from the show, the star appeared for a tearful chat on It Takes Two.

AJ emotionally said: “Do you know what, we had the best time and on Monday we rehearsed and we were just excited!

Read more: Strictly star AJ Odudu shares pic with John Whaite as fans all say the same thing

“We’re gutted because we were ready to smash it. This isn’t the way we wanted to go out obviously.

“But it’s just been an absolute pleasure dancing with you every single week so thank you.”

Kai also broke down in tears as highlights from their Strictly journey played out.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.