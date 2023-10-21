Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast infection and ban fears amid warning virus could ‘wipe out stars’

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are concerned illness could “wipe out” the show’s cast, a tabloid report claims.

It was announced on Friday (October 20) evening that Amanda Abbington will not dance this weekend due to medical reasons.

Additionally, it was confirmed the Sherlock actress and pro partner Giovanni Pernice will return to the series next week – if “protocols” are met.

Separately, Adam Thomas has opened up about feeling unwell in recent days. However, the Waterloo Road fave later told fans he has been feeling better.

Nonetheless, The Sun claims there are worries a “nightmare” situation could emerge where Strictly celebs and dance pros may be hit by infection.

Adam Thomas, seen here with pro partner Luba Mushtuk on It Takes Two, has noted he missed a day’s training due to illness (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2023 cast news

A show source referred to Adam – and the potential for pro dancer Luba Mushtuk becoming ill – when reportedly speaking with the tabloid.

The unidentified insider noted the Strictly 2023 cast’s stars have been advised to put their health first in order to curb any spread of any virus.

And so Adam reportedly missed out on rehearsals to ensure Luba, and others, didn’t become unwell like he did.

The insider is said to have said: “It sounds silly but the winter flu could wipe out Strictly’s stars. And that would be a nightmare.”

Adam Thomas shared a shot from his bed on Instagram in which he was holding his head (Credit: Instagram)

‘Strictly have been banning celebs and pros from training if they’re ill’

They added: “Strictly have been banning the celebs and the pros from training if they’re ill in a bid to stop them from spreading it.

If they’re spreading their lurgy it could have a big knock on effect.

“Naturally everyone on the show just wants to show up and carry on. But if they’re spreading their lurgy it could have a big knock on effect.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight, Saturday October 21, on BBC One at 6.35pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

