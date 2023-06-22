All the stars we want to see on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 from royal to disgraced politician

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is just around the corner and it won’t be long before this year’s array of stars will be getting ready to waltz onto the dance floor.

But who will they be? Each year we usually see singers, actors and actresses, soap stars and TV favourites take to the famous dance floor.

Last year’s winner was Hamza Yassin with his professional partner Jowita Przystal. This year, a new set of celebs will showcase their dancing skills in a bid to win the Glitterball trophy.

Here’s some stars we would love to see take on Strictly 2023…

Would Boris ever take to the Strictly dance floor? (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Who will take part?

Boris Johnson

A rather controversial person at the moment, but we would love to see former prime minister Boris Johnson put on his dancing shoes. As we all know, Matt Hancock’s stint in the jungle provided a barrel of entertainment. So would Boris do the same?

And, let’s be honest, we’d all love to see Boris slip into a sequinned, glitzy outfit, right? Bookies have predicted that Boris would join the Strictly 2023 line-up. But how would Brits really feel about it amid the partygate scandal?

We need a royal to take on Strictly this year! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike or Zara Tindall

Every reality show needs a royal signing. Mike Tindall won over ITV viewers when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year. There would be nothing better than to see either the rugby star or his royal wife, Zara Tindall, take to the dance floor.

The couple are no stranger to showing off their dance moves either. At last month’s coronation concert, Mike and Zara busted some moves to Lionel Richie and other stars. We think they’ve both got what it takes to do Strictly!

Chef Gino would definitely bring the entertainment (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo

Gino has been a continious name thrown into the mix to do Strictly each year. Could this year be the year? We would love it to be!

The This Morning regular and Italian chef isn’t afraid to take on a challenge on TV. And can you imagine a dose of Gino each Saturday night… live! Last year, Gino was linked to the show. A source claimed the star had “universal appeal” because he is “up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained”.

We think Gino would be a great addition to the 2023 line-up this year, and he’d sure bring the entertainment.

We think Martin Lewis would have the dance moves! (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis has been a huge inspiration and has helped Brits amid the ongoing cost of living crisis this year. He’s a well-known face on morning and daytime TV as well as hosting his informative money show on ITV.

But we would love to see a different side to Martin – and Strictly could help this! We often see a more serious side to Martin, which is great of course.

But to see Martin waltz across the Srictly ballroom would be fantastic to watch.

Josie should do Strictly! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson

We just love watching This Morning favourite Josie Gibson on any TV show so it would be music to our ears to have her doing Strictly this year.

The star is always up for a challenge (have you seen her antics on This Morning?), and we think she’d be great each week taking on a new dance.

Since her Big Brother days, Josie has soared in popularity and TV bookings, so BBC bosses would be silly not to sign her up!

From quiz shows to dance shows for Shaun? (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett or Shaun Wallce

The Chase experts Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace are two telly faves we’d like to see on the dance floor. Mark is known for his ‘The Beast’ persona and quiz expertise on the game show, but we wonder what his dancing skills would be like?

We could also imagine Shaun, aka The Dark Destroyer on The Chase, showing off his moves!

Let’s get Mark on Strictly! (Credit: ITV)

Their The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty did amazing in the I’m A Celeb jungle in 2018, so there’s definitely appetite for seeing the quiz stars on reality shows.

Mark, who is over 6ft, has previously said he’d love to do the show, but apparently there wasn’t a female dancer tall enough. Maybe Mark could be in a same-sex pairing!

Sophie has been rumoured to be doing Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Morgan

Loose Women and TV star Sophie Morgan would be a great addition to the show this year.

It’s been great to see more diversity on Strictly over the last couple of years. More same-sex pairings has been refreshing as well as seeing Rose Ayling-Ellis be the show’s first deaf contestant. So we want to see more of this on the 2023 series.

Sophie, who is paralysed from the chest down following a car accident aged 18, was rumoured to be doing the show earlier this year. She would be the show’s first ever wheelchair-using contestant.

Thanks to her huge fan base and her work of raising awareness of her condition to help others, we think Sophie would a great contestant to break down more barriers.

We just can’t get enough of Jane (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald

Our national treasure Jane McDonald would be the ideal fit for Strictly. She usually brings the glamour to the TV screen, and she’d be a perfect contestant on the BBC show.

Everyone loves Jane. Every TV show she takes on, Jane manages to win over viewers. We would love to see her cha-cha-cha onto the dance floor, and we think she’d have a great chance at winning it!

However, Jane previously said she hasn’t done the show before because it’s “hard work”. Come on Jane, we know you can do it!

Could Danielle take on Strictly following her EastEnders exit? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danielle Harold

Since making her heartbreaking EastEnders exit recently, could Danielle Harold have some time to do Strictly 2023? We would love if she did!

The actress has wowed on our screens for years as Lola Pearce. But now she has left the soap, Danielle would be a great fit for Strictly Come Dancing.

Since she’s a treasured soap star, it’s obvious that Danielle would go down a treat with Strictly fans.

