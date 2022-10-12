Strictly fans make same complaint as week four dances revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fans all had the same complaint to make as week four’s dances were revealed yesterday (Tuesday, October 11).

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell are set to perform a couple’s choice dance – but fans think it’s too soon to be doing so!

Week Four routine reveal! Get ready for the first Couple’s Choice and Argentine Tango of the series! 🪩 👉https://t.co/RlZPD5365e pic.twitter.com/aXoWh3zOhg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 11, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 dances revealed

Yesterday afternoon, the Strictly contestants’ week four dances were revealed.

With Movie Week done and dusted for another year, the 13 remaining couples have begun rehearsing their newest dances.

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will be performing a Salsa, whilst Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will be doing the Paso Doble.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal are going to be performing a Salsa, and Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova will be performing a Quickstep.

The dance that has caught fans’ attention, however, is Dianne and Tyler’s. They will be performing a couple’s choice dance to a Garage Megamix.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola’s decision to perform an Argentine Tango has also raised eyebrows.

Dianne and Tyler’s dance choice has drawn criticism (Credit: BBC)

Strictly dances

Upon seeing the week four dances, a number of Strictly fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some were of the opinion that it is too early in the competition to do a couple’s choice dance and an Argentine Tango.

“I’ve watched every #Strictly and love the show. But it’s just too early for #ArgentineTango and #CouplesChoice,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t stand couple’s choice also way too early for Argentine Tango,” another said.

“God I hate couple’s choice. Ruins the show,” a third grumbled.

“Couple’s choice shouldn’t be this early. It should be more toward the middle or close to the finals. And week 4 is too early for an Argentine tango,” another wrote.

Other fans were more excited.

“Looking forward to all the dances. Excited for Tyler and Dianne’s CC, going to be good to hear some Garage on Strictly,” one fan tweeted.

“Yay!! Can’t wait!” another said.

Shirley hit back during her appearance on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas hits back

On Sunday, Shirley Ballas was accused of ‘sexism’ when she confessed that she’d have saved Richie Anderson over Fleur East.

Viewers accused the judge of having favourites, regardless of their dance ability, and called for her to be sacked as head judge.

Today (Wednesday, October 12), Shirley appeared on Loose Women and hit back at trolls calling for her to be axed.

“I appreciate the audience has been there for 20 years, but when you watch a screen you can only see half of what I see, I can see the feet and it all,” she said.

“I love that they have an opinion but then it goes overboard and it’s not nice.”

Later, Shirley said that she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body.

“I don’t have a mean bone in my body. You don’t have to agree with me but we can still talk to each other in a human-like fashion,” she said.

Read more: Strictly star Richie Anderson ‘feels he’s let Giovanni Pernice down’ as ‘rapport broken,’ claims expert

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 15 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.