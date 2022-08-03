Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will begin pre-recording later this month, and there is some great news for die-hard fans.

It has been announced that a live audience will return to the show from the first episode.

And, not only that, the launch show will be pre-recorded on September 7, with the pros starting filming even earlier.

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly in 2021, who will be crowned the winner of the 2022 series? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Start date confirmed

The new must-watch season will be celebrating 20 years of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC is now allowing fans to apply for tickets to be in the audience.

However, only one pair of tickets will be allowed per applicant.

The BBC’s website states: “The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.

“Registration is now open to join us in the studio for an exciting Professional Dancers Pre-Record on Wednesday 24 August and for this year’s Launch Show, which is recording in advance of the live shows on Wednesday 7 September.”

Bruno will not be returning to Strictly 2022 due to filming Dancing with the Stars (Credit: BBC)

What changes are occurring this year on Strictly?

Due to coronavirus restrictions, judge Bruno Tonioli was replaced last year by professional dancer Anton du Beke while he was filming in the US.

There were also rumours that Bruno had quit the show in favour of filming Dancing With The Stars in America.

Recently Bruno confirmed the rumours as he cannot commute for both shows. Therefore, Anton will be replacing Bruno again as a judge in 2022.

Beloved hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to their presenting roles.

There will be a new batch of professionals due to both Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec quitting the show.

Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history! 💃🏻🕺🏻 👉 https://t.co/E7Es49BojE pic.twitter.com/TT7O7D24IJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 11, 2022

New award-winning dancers Vito Cappola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas will be strutting their way into the ‘biggest pro-line-up in Strictly history’.

Which celebs will be taking part?

There have been no confirmed contestants as of yet.

However, there are plenty of rumours about which stars will appear in the new season of Strictly.

The famous faces rumoured to be joining the show are Gino D’Acampo, Kym Marsh, Mike Tindall, Tom Daley, Steph McGovern and Paige Sandhu.

Unfortunately, we may have to keep guessing until the official line-up is released.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment on the official air date for the first episode.

