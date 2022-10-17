Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2022: How much is Matt Goss worth?

Matt Goss braved the limelight when he became one of 15 celebs competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 – but how do you know him?

He survived until week three, when he lost the dance-off to Kym Marsh.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bros twin and former Strictly 2022 contestants.

Matt Goss will compete on Strictly Come Dancing this year! (Credit: BBC)

Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss?

Matt Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor.

He is best known as a member of the band, Bros, which he formed alongside his twin brother Luke Goss and their friend Craig Logan.

The brothers met fellow band member Craig at Collingwood College in Surrey.

Matt and Luke were in a separate band from Craig but, after those groups split, they decided to make a band together, originally settling on the name Gloss.

The group were signed by producers Nicky Graham and Tom Watkins as soon as they turned 18, as the two recognised they could market the band for the teen girl market and renamed the band Bros.

Bros success

Their breakthrough came with the release of their second single, “When Will I Be Famous?” in 1987. The song reached number two in the UK, as did their third single.

Bros’ first album, Push, remained on the UK Top 10 music charts for an astonishing 54 weeks.

The band’s first tour sold out 14 shows in just one hour.

Craig Logan left the band in early 1989, due to several bouts of illness, including ME, and the brothers continued the band as a duo.

Bros’ third and final album, Changing Faces, was released before the band split in 1992. The group is estimated to have sold 16 million records in total.

Matt Goss performing with Bros back in 1987 (Credit: CoverImages)

What does Matt Goss do now?

He’s still singing! In his solo career, Matt has released 23 singles, four of which have been Top 40 hits.

In 2009, Matt also began performing in Vegas, to much success.

The critically acclaimed show has become a solid Strip favourite, running for over 10 years.

Matt was given the keys to the Las Vegas Strip and August 8 was declared ‘Matt Goss Day’ in the city, which also happens to be his late mother’s birthday.

The Vegas show was brought to UK venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Wembley Arena to much success.

Matt is about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Where is Matt Goss from and how old is he?

Matthew Goss was born at Lewisham Hospital, in the London borough of Lewisham.

He was born on September 29, 1968, making him 53 years old.

Matt Goss’ career has spanned multiple decades (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Matt Goss married and does he have children?

Matt Goss has been previously linked to some famous faces such as Melanie Sykes, Rebecca Ferguson and Jenny Powell.

He was engaged to actress Daisy Fuentes but the two split in 2010.

Matt has never been married and has no children, but is now reportedly dating jeweller Chantelle Brown.

Matt Goss recently moved back to the UK after a 10 year residency in Vegas (Credit: Splashnews,com)

What has Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss acted in?

Singer Matt Goss has recently ventured into acting and is set to play the lead role in upcoming psychological thriller movie, Cobbler Killer Stranger.

Matt Goss’ books

Matt Goss released his memoir, More Than You Know, back in 2011.

It “recounts his unbelievable life story in emotional detail. From financially deprived but emotionally rich beginnings, Matt sees his fortunes literally turned upside-down, with all the fame, glamour and money he could hope for violently snatched away from him”.

Matt also released a children’s book named Bear Crimbo in 2009, a story about a young bear who receives a Christmas wish.

Both books have been best-sellers and he reportedly has a new book in the works.

Matt Goss illness…

The musician and actor has opened up about his health struggles with Poland Syndrome.

Poland Syndrome is a rare disorder characterised by underdeveloped muscles on one side of the body.

Matt has noted that it could mean he doesn’t have “the best posture” – something that will prove vital for his dancing alongside partner Nadiya.

Explaining the impact it has on his body, Matt told Metro: “It affected my confidence for years. I might not have the best posture because I’m basically missing a pectoral muscle.

“A few years back I saw an American swimmer win a silver medal and the commentator said he had Poland Syndrome and I was in tears because, for the first time in my life, I realised it had a name.

“I remember as a kid, I had 12 doctors around me all going: ‘Oh, what’s this?'”

He also added to the Mirror: “It doesn’t have any bearing on me now, it’s just who I am. So what, we’ve all got our issues, including me.”

Matt and Luke’s documentary was a BAFTA winner (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Matt Goss get a BAFTA for?

In 2018, Matt and Luke Goss released their documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

The film documents Bros’ preparation for their reunion shows at London’s O2 Arena in 2017, 28 years after their last performance.

The film was nominated for three BAFTAs and took home the award for Best Editing in Factual content.

It also won other awards including Moment of the Year at the 2019 BBC Radio & Music Awards and National Film Awards UK for Best Documentary.

What is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss’ net worth?

With all of Matt Goss’ success over the years, fans have been wondering what Matt Goss’ net worth is.

According to the site Celebritynetworth.com, Matt Goss is worth around £3.3.

But given the length of his career and his incredible success, we’d wager this appears pretty underestimated.

Strictly Come Dancing: What happened to Matt Goss’ sister and mother?

In the Goss brothers’ award-winning documentary After The Screaming Stops, Matt and Luke talked about the loss of their sister, Carolyn.

Matt’s sister Carolyn was tragically killed in a car crash at the height of Bros’ fame in 1988.

She was just 18 years old.

Tragically, the accident was caused by a drunk driver.

Matt shared this about his sister in the documentary: “My sister, she was a wonderful girl, incredibly smart.

“I would have loved to have seen her become a woman.

“I think she would have done something quite remarkable with her life, but it didn’t happen.”

Bros had been scheduled to perform on the Terry Wogan show the night that they heard the news.

Remarkably, Matt and Luke still performed on the show that night.

Matt later said viewers could tell how numb they were on the talk show, and how his family found it incredibly difficult to talk about Carolyn after her tragic death.

Matt was also diagnosed with PTSD after watching his mother die of cancer in 2014, and has been open about seeking treatment for it.

He told the Mirror that his mother’s death was “violent” as he watched her stomach rupture and watched her die over a 12-hour period.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

