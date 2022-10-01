Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Hamza Yassin reveals REAL reason he’s doing the BBC show

Hamza Yassin blew everyone away when he performed competitively for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife photographer, 32, may well have surprised some viewers by scoring 34 out of 40 on Saturday (September 24 2022).

Countryfile star Hamza and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal came joint top of the leaderboard on the first live show.

He shared the top spot with new favourite Will Mellor.

In a recent interview with ED!, Hamza revealed the REAL reason he agreed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

He also revealed he HAS had some dance experience…

Here’s everything you need to know.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal performing on the first live show of Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC One)

Why did Hamza Yassin agree to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Hamza, his amazing Foxtrot to Islands in the Stream, and THAT amazing hair wowed the judges and the audience during the first live show on BBC One.

And now we can reveal the real reason the photographer and presenter agreed to take on the challenge.

In a recent interview with select journalists, Hamza told us what compelled him to take part in Strictly 2022.

When asked why he’d agreed to sign up, he told us: “Why not? Why wouldn’t you say yes to Strictly?

“You know it’s the biggest show on BBC entertainment, there’s been 20 years of the Strictly crew.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

He added: “I’m going to be the fittest I’ll ever be.

“You’re got all these amazing dancers and these beautiful people and you’re going to learn a skill that you can take on anywhere in the world.

“It’s going to be a good party trick.”

How did Hamza’s family react to his Strictly news?

Unsurprisingly, Hamza’s family were thrilled when they heard he was taking part.

And, not only his family – his entire village!

He said: “Like, for me, the family quickly knew and then the village knew.

“I live in a place with 150 people.

“And the jungle drums quickly went around, with everyone asking if the rumours were true and if I was actually going to dance.”

In fact, Hamza lives in the small village of Kilchoan in the West Highlands.

The Ardnamurchan peninsula is one of the most remote areas in Scotland, and the most westerly point on the British mainland.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m the only black person on the whole peninsula and most of the west coast.

“Even people on neighbouring islands know who I am.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Jowita Przystal is partnered with Hamza Yassin (Credit: BBC One)

Can Hamza Yassin dance? Does he have any training?

CBeebies star Hamza also revealed he does have SOME dance experience.

The likeable Sudan-born TV personality told us: “I do a little bit of Cèilidh [Gaelic dancing].

“We do the odd Cèilidh in Scotland.

“So I have a little bit of experience, but it’s nothing like Latin or ballroom.”

Is there rivalry between him and Countryfile colleague Helen Skelton?

Hamza Yassin dismissed any question that there’s a rivalry with his Countryfile co-star Helen Skelton.

Instead, the pair are firm friends.

Hamza told us: “The beauty about this group is we are all in it together.

“We’re all having the same feelings and we’re all on one big WhatsApp group and we’re just constantly talking like has anyone got, you know, a make-up wipe or something along those lines?”

He added: “So competition, no. Probably healthy rivalry, yeah.

“We’re all in it to have a good time.

“We’ve made like 14 new friends.

“It sounds weird because you see them on the TV.

“You see the other celebs, but we never had the chance to actually physically meet.

“It feels like one big, happy family. I don’t want to see any of them go really.

“It was nuts meeting Ellie Simmonds… I thought ‘I’m in a room with Olympians here’. It’s kind of cool.”

Hamza Yassin makes friends with a cute rainbow lorikeet on Animal Park (Credit: BBC One)

Are Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin friends?

Meanwhile, Helen couldn’t help gushing about Hamza.

She revealed: “Two minutes with Hamza, and you’ll realise he’s the most calming and positive presence.

“He’s so Zen. Have you heard about his lifestyle?

“He basically lives in a village in the middle of nowhere, but clearly, the whole village rely on him for everything.

“He does their shopping, he gets their prescriptions…

“I genuinely think Hamza is one of those human beings who is put on earth to remind other people how to behave.

“He’s such a nice man.”

Who is Hamza Yassin’s professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing?

Hamza is partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up.

It’s the first time Jowita has been partnered with anyone on the show.

She joined Strictly in 2021 as part of the ensemble dance troupe, after finding fame on The Greatest Dancer.

Talking about his first meeting with his dance partner, Hamza joked: “For me, I was just ecstatic that she’s shorter than me.

“I’m a short dude!

“I was over the moon.

“Jowita is a beautiful soul, so direct, and she tells me exactly what she wants and I kind of like that because I have a tendency to just kind of sway.

“I need to be kept on the straight and narrow.”

Hamza also revealed the two things Jowita demanded from him.

He admits: “She asked me to give her two things – all my energy and listen to what she has to say.”

Asked whether he feels any pressure as Jowita’s first competitive partner, he replied in his typically chilled way.

“A little bit,” he admitted, “but we’re taking beginners’ luck the whole way.

“That’s the beauty about it.

“This is her second year on Strictly, but she is coming with a wealth of knowledge.

“I’m sure I’ll be in her memories for quite a while.

“I’m her first Strictly partner, she’s my first Strictly partner… I’m enjoying every moment really.”

Watch Hamza Yassin on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live shows every Saturday, followed by the results show on Sundays.

