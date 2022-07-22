Giovanni Pernice reveals he ‘can’t wait’ as he teases exciting news for Strictly fans

Although Strictly Come Dancing 2022 doesn’t kick off for a couple of months yet, Giovanni Pernice has teased a reunion with one of his fellow professional dancers.

Giovanni – who won the show in 2021 with pal Rose Ayling-Ellis – is wrapping up on the last day of his gruelling six-month tour today (July 22).

However, far from heading off on holiday to relax, it appears Giovanni is getting straight back into it.

And, not only that, he has teased an “exciting” reunion with a fellow pro.

So just what are the boys up to?!

Giovanni Pernice won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Giovanni and Gorka reunite

Giovanni has revealed that he and Gorka Marquez will be reuniting “next week”.

And, not only that, but the pair will be seeing each other “every day”.

Giovanni said he “can’t wait” – and neither can we if it means we either get some new pictures of the hunky pair or the pros’ rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are starting!

Giovanni shared a picture of himself on stage to Instagram and said: “The final day has arrived. 6 months touring the UK – 160 shows across every city.”

He added: “This Is Me and Him and Me has been the best way to celebrate the most incredible year!”

He then thanked the “incredible” cast and backstage crew who’d worked on the shows.

Strictly stars Lauren and Anton praised

Giovanni also paid tribute to new Strictly dancer Lauren Oakley, who is joining the line-up this year.

She’s been his “leading lady” during the tours and has been the “best touring partner”.

He also thanked Anton Du Beke – his Him and Me partner – and said: “Well you are a legend.”

Giovanni also thanked “every audience member who came to support us”.

He also made a promise for next year.

“Most of all – thank you thank you thank you – to every audience member who came to support us, it means the world and I will see you next year with MADE IN ITALY & HIM & ME … I can’t wait!”

Gorka will be spending ‘every day’ with Giovanni next week – what are the boys up to? (Credit: Cover Images)

Gorka and Giovanni tease fans

Among the fan comments congratulating Giovanni on a pretty full-on six months came a comment from Gorka.

He teased: “Best part is you get to see me every day from Monday.”

Giovanni replied: “And I can’t wait!!!”

When did Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals start last year?

Of course, last year the Strictly dancers bubbled up and recorded the group numbers ahead of the live shows starting.

So could this be what the pair are up to?

Time will most definitely tell – and so will we once we get any more information!

ED! has contacted a rep for Strictly for comment.

