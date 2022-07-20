Strictly Come Dancing 2022 WILL reportedly be returning to Blackpool this year, as it celebrates its 20th series.

The BBC are looking to be pulling out all the stops this year in preparation for what is expected to be a record-breaking series.

The show is returning for its 20th season (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 news

Strictly 2022 will be returning to Blackpool after three years away, it’s been reported.

It’s going to be a special year for Strictly, with the show hitting its 20th season later this year.

“Strictly Come Dancing will again be bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation,” the BBC has promised.

And to celebrate, the show will be returning to Blackpool, as Hello magazine has reported.

The show hasn’t been to Blackpool since 2019, with 2020 and 2021’s trips to the Tower having been cancelled due to Covid.

A rep for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

New fan favourites will dance in Blackpool this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

The news about a potential return to Blackpool comes just days after four new pro dancers joined the show.

On July 11, Strictly announced the arrival of four new dancers for the upcoming series.

Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas will all be making their debut later this year.

The official Strictly Twitter account announced their arrival.

“Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle, and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!”

“Welcome to the strictly famalam,” one viewer tweeted.

“This is brilliant news!” another said.

Strictly returns later this year to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

