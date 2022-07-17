Strictly Come Dancing 2022 most definitely won’t feature Ben Shephard on the line-up – and with good reason.

The Tipping Point host is believed to have been asked again and again to take part.

And he always turns them down, even though he’s admitted he would “love” to do it.

But why? Read on and we’ll tell you!

Ben has been married to interior designer wife Annie for 18 years.

The couple have two teenage sons together, Sam 17, and Jack, 15.

But speaking to Anti Peters on Good Morning Britain back in 2020, Ben revealed the truth about his Strictly “ban”.

Ben told him: “Andi, I would love to do Strictly.

“As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance.

“It doesn’t make me a good dancer, obviously.

She’s not interested in me having an affair.

“But my wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly, I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.”

Ben then joked: “I think she’s being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen?

“It would be an amazing experience, I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night…

“As things stand though, that’s a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife,” Ben then said.

The curse of Strictly is well documented too.

A string of celebs have ended up splitting from their wives, husbands, girlfriends and boyfriends during their time on the show.

Ben and Annie made a rare public appearance

Last month Ben and Annie, who live in Richmond, went to the Henley Regatta.

And social media blew up with praise for Annie, who looked oozed glamour in a black and white outfit.

Celebrity pals and fans alike were quick to comment on Annie’s appearance.

“Annie is an absolute vision,” Rochelle Humes commented.

GMB co-host Kate Garraway said: “No THAT is a HAT,” with flame emojis.

Finally Laura Tobin praised Ben’s wife as well.

“Annie looks gorgeous, you don’t look too bad either!! Lx,” she wrote.

Ben has hosted Tipping Point since it started in 2012.

To mark the general knowledge show’s 10th anniversary the first ever episode is available on the ITV Hub.

So do you want to see Ben compete for the Glitter Ball? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.