Strictly Come Dancing couples 2021: Which celebrity is with which pro dancer?

So that’s it, the Strictly Come Dancing launch show is done – and all the Strictly couples have finally been announced.

Check out which celebrity has been paired with which pro dancer below…

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones

The olympic swimmer is looking forward to 12-hour training sessions!

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

AJ is thrilled to be paired with another Strictly newbie.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Dan, who is 6ft 6 inches tall, sweetly asked if Nadiya was disappointed to be paired with him. She of course wasn’t!

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer

This year’s oldest contestant had been hoping he would be paired with Karen.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

John and Johannes are making history as the show’s first male same-sex couple.

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima

Judi has already proved she has some moves to impress the show’s hottest heartthrob.

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez

Katie is relieved to have been paired with Gorka, who is an adopted northerner.

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones

Nina is nervous about being herself after spending so many years hiding behind characters as an actress.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rhys said there was instant chemistry with him and Nancy.

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell

Robert has a lot of pressure on him after winning Let’s Dance For Comic Relief.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Rose is making history as the show’s first deaf contestant and Giovanni has full confidence in them.

Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec

Ambitious Sara has warned Aljaž that SHE will be cracking the whip!

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

Tilly has just started uni and will be juggling lectures with dancing with Nikita!

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tom is currently on tour with his band McFly so Amy will accompany him to get all the training in.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse

Ugo admits he has big shoes to fill alongside two-time Strictly winner Oti.

