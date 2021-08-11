Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has revealed that Tilly Ramsay will appear on the new series.

Tilly was unveiled on This Morning today (Wednesday August 11).

Tilly chatted on This Morning

What did Tilly Ramsay say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford teased the first reveal with a chef’s hat, and the curtain soon came down on Tilly Ramsay.

Daughter of superstar chef, Gordon, 19-year-old Tik Tok star Tilly said it was “slightly terrifying”.

The presenters then revealed that Tilly, who’s starting uni in September, will become the youngest contestant in the show’s history.

As she walked through the glitzy curtain, Eamonn and Ruth then showed a video of Gordon and mum Tana wishing their daughter well.

Gordon urged his daughter not to date any dancers!

What did Gordon say?

“Hey Tills, it’s your dad – Tik Tok coach, dancer extraordinaire,” Gordon said.

“Wishing you all the very best, we’re proud of you girl. Love you.”

Mum Tana chipped in: “Tilly, you’re incredibly brave. I’m terrified but so excited for you, good luck!”

But Gordon had the last word, urging his daughter: “And don’t date those dancers!”

Cutting back to the studio, Tilly responded: “Of course he has to slip something embarrassing in!”

Sara announced her participation on GMB

Who are the other stars on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Tilly joins a whole host of new celebs already announced for the new series.

Yesterday (Tuesday August 10) BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and former Corrie star Katie McGlynn were revealed as contestants.

Before that, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies appeared on GMB to reveal her participation.

Sara joins presenter Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.

It’s shaping up nicely!