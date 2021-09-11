Sara Davies has revealed that she’s ‘fully embracing’ the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 experience.

The Dragons’ Den regular, 37, is one of the fifteen contestants taking part in the BBC One series this year.

Ahead of the show’s launch, Sara gave fans an insight into her hair routine on Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Sara Davies shows off hair transformation

Documenting the transformation, the TV star filmed herself as she carefully took out her extension clips.

Towards the end of the video, Sara showed off her natural blonde locks.

She then explained that she’s enlisted extensions specifically for the show.

It’s all part of the ‘Strictly experience’ now

Sara captioned the clip: “Thank you for all the lovely comments about my hair looking great this week!

“However I do feel like I have to come clean. I haven’t got quite *that* much hair!!

“Bloody loving the extensions at the moment! I’ve never had hair extensions in my life but it’s all part of the ‘strictly experience’ now and I am full on embracing it!!”

Sara Davies is set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: BBC)

It’s not unusual for contestants to get glammed up over the course of the series.

And fans were quick to praise Sara’s efforts.

One commented: “Great Sara. Glad you enjoying getting into the spirit of Strictly.”

A second added: “Love that you’re sharing insider secrets.”

A third said: “Enjoy every minute – the absolute dream to have a glam squad every week on Strictly.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous with and without. So excited to see you light up that dancefloor.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts this month (Credit: BBC)

What’s the latest Strictly news?

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Sara on the show.

The businesswoman will join her fellow contestants on the show’s launch on September 18.

Earlier this week, the BBC released a first glimpse of the series in a glitzy trailer.

As well as the original pros, the trailer also featured newbies Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Pryzstal and Cameron Lombard.

Ahead of joining them on the dancefloor, Sara shared: “My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance.

“I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor.”

