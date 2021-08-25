Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has opened up on her diet and fitness regime ahead of the 2021 series.

The Loose Women panellist, 41, is set to take part in the BBC One programme later this year.

However, Judi admitted it’s been a “battle” as she gets fit for the show.

Judi Love gets in shape ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2021

In preparation, Judi is incorporating high-intensity interval training sessions, weight lifting and fasting into her routine.

Speaking to The Mirror, she explained: “There was a battle, but I thought even if I do half of it, which I manage… before I know it I’ve done the 15 minutes.

“Throughout the day I can always look back and think, ”At least I’ve done 15 minutes this morning.’ I try to do a lot of fasting as well.”

However, Judi does enjoy weight lifting sessions.

The star added: “I think the only exercise when I do it I feel the endorphins and feel powerful is when I do a little bit of weights.”

Meanwhile, Judi isn’t the only Strictly star getting in shape for the new series.

Katie McGlynn is also working wonders in the gym, having enlisted the help of a personal trainer.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared: “I really wanted to get my fitness levels back up after lockdown and of course the exciting news of Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training.”

Judi opens up on her Strictly experience

Judi previously announced she was taking part in Strictly on Loose Women.

At the time, she said: “I just want to shimmy on someone who can lift us up.

“I am so nervous, this is so out of my comfort zone. But what an opportunity.”

