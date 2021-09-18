Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Giovanni Pernice teases partner with mystery feet video

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Giovanni Pernice has sent fans into a spin with a new video.

Pro dancer Giovanni, 31, has cheekily teased his mystery celebrity dance partner in the clip.

The pairings are set to be revealed in tonight’s launch show – but it seems he is too excited to wait.

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has teased his celebrity partner (Credit: Splasnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What does Giovanni’s video show?

Giovanni has shared the clip of his celebrity partner on Instagram.

The video is focussed in on their feet, which are covered in painful blisters from rehearsals.

Commenting on this, Giovanni says: “Ouch! Welcome to Strictly, partner.”

There are little clues as to who owns the bare feet, however.

The celeb’s feet are covered in blisters but the toenails are painted (Credit: Instagram/Giovanni Pernice)

Although there will be a same-sex male pairing in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, this may not be it.

Zooming in, the owner of the tootises has painted their toenails in a glossy nude shade.

It comes amid reports that Giovanni’s girlfriend, Love Island star Maura Higgins, has laid down the law.

Maura is said to have warned Giovanni not to flirt with his partner, as she is worried about the so-called Strictly curse.

Looks like it’s a girl, Maur. Sorry!

When does Strictly kick off?

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One tonight (September 18, 2021).

But in usual style, the first episode will be a special launch show.

The actual competition in the ballroom gets underway on Saturday September 25.

This year, there are 15 celebrities hoping to strut their stuff to the final and lift that Glitterball Trophy.

Last year’s winners Bill and Oti will dance again in the launch show (Credit: BBC)

Anton du Beke will also be making his full-time judging debut.

The professional dancer has been moved to the panel to replace Bruno Tonioli.

Bruno, who is based in the US has bowed out of this series due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Last year’s champs, Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey, will be returning to the dance floor for launch night.

Pop star Anne-Marie will also be performing.

Strictly Come Drama

Although the show is still hours away from kicking off, there has already been plenty of drama.

Earlier this week, bosses were sent into a scramble after a professional dancer tested positive for Covid-19.

The dancer has not been identified but will appear in tonight’s pre-recorded launch show.

But due to isolation rules, he or she could end up missing the first live show.

A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

A source told The Sun: “This is proving to be a nightmare for producers. It’s just as they prepare to bring back Strictly for its first full series since the pandemic.

“It means that Strictly viewers will watch the pro paired with their celeb. But then they could be separated by the time the first live show begins.”

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker – who is taking part this year – was whisked to hospital after suffering a nasty fall.

The star banged his head in the mishap and medics needed to rule out bleeding on the brain.

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.45pm, BBC One, Saturday September 18, 2021.

