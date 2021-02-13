Strictly Come Dancing 2021 could see its first male same-sex pairing if pro dancer Giovanni Pernice has anything to do with it.

The BBC dance show introduced its first female same-sex couple in Nicola Adams and Katya Jones in the 2020 series.

Now pro dancer Gio has admitted that, should the producers ask him to be part of a same-sex pairing, he’d jump at the chance.

Giovanni Pernice would be open to dancing with a man on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

What did Gio say about Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Speaking to the Mirror, Giovanni revealed he’d be up for dancing with another man on this year’s show.

Gio and the rest of the pros will find out at the end of March if they’ll be returning for the 2021 series of Strictly.

And, if they are, the hunky Italian is open when it comes to his celebrity partner.

Read more: Oti Mabuse to replace Rita Ora on The Masked Dancer?

“It’s not down to me, but if the production people come to me and said: ‘Listen, Giovanni, we’d love you to be partnered with a man,’ I’d say yes,” he revealed.

I am more than ready to be partnered with a man.

“I am more than ready to be partnered with a man.”

Gio added that it would give him a chance to “challenge” himself as a dancer.

“It would give me a chance to challenge myself with new routines, you have to think more about it. I love challenging myself,” he admitted.

And, he admitted, that he’d love to see GMB’s controversial anchor Piers Morgan on the show!

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones formed the show’s first same-sex pairing (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni hits back at Priscilla complaints

Earlier this week, Giovanni exclusively told Entertainment Daily about taking part in the Priscilla Queen of the Desert routine with his fellow pros.

It saw himself and fellow dancers Johannes Radebe and Gorka Marquez wear high heels and make-up for the routine.

Read more: Bruno Tonioli to be missing from the judging panel again this year?

“I loved that. I absolutely loved that. People really loved it,” Gio told us.

“And obviously the complaints, the people who complained about it are very stupid people because we are in 2021 in the sense of we try to put new things in the show.

“Doing something like Priscilla, which is a massive massive film and musical theatre show, I’m actually very proud of what we did.

“You see people like Johannes dancing that way and it is just remarkable. Me and Gorka, we tried. We didn’t look anything like Johannes, but we tried.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Gino’s comments.