Strictly Come Dancing 2021 fans have been given ‘goosebumps’ following the show’s glitzy new trailer.

Preparations are in full swing for the launch date of the BBC One series, which officially starts on September 18.

And it appears that viewers couldn’t be more excited.

Strictly Come Dancing release new trailer

The nineteenth series will see 15 celebrities take to the ballroom floor.

Ahead of the upcoming launch, the BBC released a flashy new trailer to get fans in the mood.

The clip features the incredible professional dancers doing what they do best – DANCING!

As well as the original pros, the trailer also includes newbies Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Pryzstal and Cameron Lombard.

However, Janette Manrara and Anton Du Beke are seemingly missing from the line-up.

Janette is taking over from Zoe Ball on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has released its first official trailer (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Anton is making his debut on the judging panel this year.

The trailer was released on Strictly’s official Instagram profile last night (September 8).

Alongside the clip, it read: “Follow the call of the Glitterball #Strictly is BACK Saturday 18th September on @bbcone!”

Goosebumps all over!

Strictly fans were quick to share their excitement, with one saying: “Omg goosebumps all over I’m so excited!!”

A second commented: “Shivers! I’m so excited!!!”

In addition, another added: “That’s my Saturday nights sorted.”

The Strictly pros excited fans ahead of the upcoming nineteenth series (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who is taking part in Strictly this year?

This year’s line-up consists of Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite and Rhys Stevenson.

Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise, will also take to the dancefloor.

Furthermore, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye are set to appear.

And while the stars are yet to make their debuts, bookies have already confirmed the favourites.

According to Betfair, McFly star Tom is favourite to win with odds at 4/1.

Followed closely is comedian Robert at 5/1, EastEnders star Rose also at 5/1 and BBC Breakfast host Dan at 9/1.

