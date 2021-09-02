Strictly Come Dancing 2021 bosses have put a “no snogging” rule in place for this year’s series, according to reports.

Furthermore, the reports say that the corporation has instituted a “one snog and you’re out rule”.

Tilly was warned by dad Gordon not to date any dancers! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 rules

The news comes after last year’s series, where rumours circulated that Maisie Smith and HRVY grew close during the competition.

The Sun says that the BBC is keen to avoid any Covid-related problems this year.

Although the series went ahead in 2020, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to pull out after the pro dancer contracted the virus.

HRVY himself almost didn’t make it either, thanks to another Covid scare.

And, earlier in August of this year, reports surfaced that new pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova tested positive.

Nadiya reportedly tested positive last month (Credit: BBC)

Taking no chances on this year’s Strictly

A source told the newspaper: “Although the pandemic has eased since last year’s series, the BBC aren’t taking any chances.

“This kissing ban is likely to be part of a package of measures introduced by producers to make the show as safe as possible.

“They want to minimise the risk of any bombshells, particularly as a studio audience is being brought back into the studio this year.”

When the news broke that Tilly Ramsay will take part, dad Gordon warned her not to date any dancers.

ED! contacted the BBC but it declined to comment.

Maisie Smith reportedly broke social distancing rules last year (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in this year’s series?

Last year’s series saw strict social distancing rules and the dancers all living in a bubbles during the competition.

They also danced to a near-empty ballroom, and the much-cherished live show from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom fell by the wayside.

This year, there’s a full complement of dancers and crowds are expected back into the studio.

However, the Blackpool show will once again not take place.

Executive Producer, Sarah James, said: “We’re so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year…

“…and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.

“We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”