The first celebrity – Jacqui Smith – has been booted off Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The former Home Secretary and Labour MP has been eliminated from this year’s series alongside Anton du Beke.

The mum-of-two, 57, lost out to rival celebrity Jamie Laing, 31, in a dance-off.

The Strictly judges unanimously voted to save the Made In Chelsea star to compete again.

Jacqui gracefully accepted her exit, and said of her time on the show:

“I’ve had the greatest adventure, but I don’t feel too much same losing to these guys as they are a fantastic group of dancers.”

This is Jamie’s second attempt to compete on the show.

He was forced to back out of last year’s series last minute after he tore a ligament in his left foot.

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher replaced him, and went on to win the series with dance partner Oti Mabuse.

Jacqui’s departure wasn’t entirely unexpected.

She came bottom of the leaderboard for both week one and week two.

Hitting the dance floor with her Strictly pro partner Anton Du Beke, both their samba and foxtrot failed to impress.

They scored a measly 13 with their foxtrot, and then just 12 with their samba.

In fact, judge Craig Revel Horwood was particularly harsh when it came to judging the pair’s samba.

He described poor Jacqui’s dancing as: “Limping about, lost at a party somewhere, drunk.”



On last week’s Loose Women, the first ever female Home Secretary revealed the heartbreaking reason for signing up for this year’s competition.

She said the break-up of her 33-year marriage to husband Richard inspired her to make the bold move.

Jacqui explained: “It was terrifying to be in the chamber of the house of commons but I was in my comfort zone.”

Before adding: “I’m in my late 50s, I’ve had some professional changes, some personal changes, my long happy marriage has come to an end… I wanted to do something totally out of my comfort zone.”

