wp
TV

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jacqui Smith first celebrity contestant eliminated

Jamie Laing beat Jacqui in the series first dance-off

By Laura Hannam

The first celebrity – Jacqui Smith – has been booted off Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The former Home Secretary and Labour MP has been eliminated from this year’s series alongside Anton du Beke.

The mum-of-two, 57, lost out to rival celebrity Jamie Laing, 31, in a dance-off.

The Strictly judges unanimously voted to save the Made In Chelsea star to compete again.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing ratings smash last year’s ratings

jacqui smith
Jacqui Smith is the first eliminated Strictly 2020 star (Credit: SplashNews)

Jacqui gracefully accepted her exit, and said of her time on the show:

“I’ve had the greatest adventure, but I don’t feel too much same losing to these guys as they are a fantastic group of dancers.”

This is Jamie’s second attempt to compete on the show.

He was forced to back out of last year’s series last minute after he tore a ligament in his left foot.

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher replaced him, and went on to win the series with dance partner Oti Mabuse.

wp
Jacqui Smith came up bottom of the leaderboard both weeks (Credit: BBC)

Jacqui’s departure wasn’t entirely unexpected.

She came bottom of the leaderboard for both week one and week two.

Hitting the dance floor with her Strictly pro partner Anton Du Beke, both their samba and foxtrot failed to impress.

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

They scored a measly 13 with their foxtrot, and then just 12 with their samba.

In fact, judge Craig Revel Horwood was particularly harsh when it came to judging the pair’s samba.

He described poor Jacqui’s dancing as: “Limping about, lost at a party somewhere, drunk.”

On last week’s Loose Women, the first ever female Home Secretary revealed the heartbreaking reason for signing up for this year’s competition.

She said the break-up of her 33-year marriage to husband Richard inspired her to make the bold move.

Jacqui explained: “It was terrifying to be in the chamber of the house of commons but I was in my comfort zone.”

Before adding: “I’m in my late 50s, I’ve had some professional changes, some personal changes, my long happy marriage has come to an end… I wanted to do something totally out of my comfort zone.”

Will you miss Jacqui on Strictly? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bond Sean connery
Sir Sean Connery: Bond star’s widow Micheline reveals he was suffering from dementia
Motsi Mabuse on Strictly
Strictly fans worry that Motsi Mabuse is going to fall out of her risqué dress
Holly Willoughby pyjamas
Holly Willoughby declares she’s found her ‘lockdown look’ as she poses in pyjamas
Phillip Schofield says he did not know he was gay when married
Phillip Schofield ‘didn’t know’ he was gay when he got married to wife Stephanie
Strictly to stop during lockdown?
Strictly viewers worried lockdown will force show off air after Claudia Winkleman hint
Britain’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell to return to the show in January, reports suggest