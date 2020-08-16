Strictly Come Dancing 2020 could see Adam Woodyatt taking part in the BBC dance competition, some observers reckon.

The EastEnders actor is reportedly being “written out” of the soap as Adam takes a break from Walford.

The Daily Star Sunday reckons show veteran Adam, 52, is set to take an extended “holiday”.

Reports suggest Ian Beale will be off screen for about ten weeks.

Ian Beale has been part of EastEnders since the first episode in February 1985

“Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from EastEnders for about 10 weeks? Could he be doing Strictly?” one social media user pondered.

Adam’s going on Strictly I can feel it.

"Adam's going on Strictly I can feel it. I want to see Ian Beale doing the Charleston."

Adam Woodyatt is an EastEnders legend

However, one doubter isn’t as convinced.

They tweeted: “Strictly doesn’t start for over two months. Adam Woodyatt wouldn’t be staying in a hotel already if he was doing it.”

TV insiders have also teased that Ian could be set to depart EastEnders for good.

Could Adam Woodyatt do Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

A source told the Star: “There are no guarantees and anything can happen in Albert Square.

“It will be strange for viewers not to have Ian on screen for such a long time. But it will be nice for Adam to have some time out after working on the show for so long.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Brooklyn Beckham and Gemma Collins are reportedly doing Strictly this year.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son has been touted as a “dream signing” in the Mail on Sunday.

Brooklyn Beckham to do Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

A source is reported to have said: “[Brooklyn] has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America where he has a lot of fans.

“But more than that, imagine having Brand Beckham behind him. The issue, though, is that Brooklyn is a shy boy and, other than dancing at the odd party, he doesn’t have much experience.”

And a bookmaker has priced former TOWIE cast member Gemma at 4-5 to take part – and 16-1 to win the entire series.

