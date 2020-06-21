Cheryl tipped to replace Bruno Tonioli as Strictly Come Dancing judge if he's ruled out

Popstar Cheryl could be set to bag herself a coveted role on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this year.

Preparations for Strictly 2020 are already underway.

Apparently, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Bruno Tonioli could end up missing out on the beginning of the series.

The judge usually splits his time between the UK and Los Angeles due to his role on Dancing With The Stars.

Cheryl could be set for the judging panel (Credit: Splash News)

However, with travel restrictions still in place, it's currently unknown whether Bruno will be able to fulfill his duties.

It's sparked rumours of who could replace the popular judge, and it looks like all eyes are on Cheryl, 36.

And with the BBC recently axing her series The Greatest Dancer, it means Chezza is on the lookout for another role.

Bosses at Coral told The Mirror: "With doubts over Bruno Tonioli's availability this year, we have slashed the odds on Cheryl being a judge on Strictly in 2020.

"Cheryl has been linked with being a contestant on Strictly for a while and they may just get their target this year.

"But in the judges' chair, rather than the dance floor."

Bruno may have to miss out this year (Credit: BBC)

A very different Strictly?

Last month, pro dancer Anton du Beke gave an update on preparations for the 2020 series.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, he revealed that the series will still be going ahead.

However, there may some noticeable changes.

"The thing about Strictly is the pros don't really start until August, but that's the pro numbers and the group dance rehearsals," he explained.

"We're just putting all the numbers together that we do during the series."

He continued: "But the celebrities don't get involved until the beginning of September and then the live shows start a bit further into September.

There will be some big changes this year (Credit: Splash News)

"So I suppose there's a bit of a contingency there and we can just push the whole thing back.

"We can forgo the group dance rehearsals and pick them up during the week or something like that," added the star.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore also spoke out about potential changes for the show amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She admitted that one option could be to get rid of the live studio audience entirely.

"[People think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true," she said.

