The Strictly Come Dancing cast look fabulous in new photos released by the BBC.

Ahead of Strictly hitting screens for its 18th series next month, newly unveiled pictures show the full line-up in all their glittery glory.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith will be on Strictly series 18 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 cast photos revealed

Ex Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith is pictured in a plunging, iridescent blue gown.

She was the final contestant the Beeb confirmed for this year’s series.

Radio star Clara Amfo is also on this year’s SCD (Credit: BBC)

Radio presenter Clara Amfo wears a tasseled gold and white dress, her hair bunched above her head.

Funnyman Bill Bailey will showcase his dancing skills (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey, comedian and Never Mind the Buzzcocks favourite, points at the camera in a blue shirt and velvety waistcoat.

Boxer Nicola Adams will be in a same-sex pairing on the programme (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

Nicola Adams, meanwhile, looks smart in a short jacket and navy trousers.

The boxer, 37, will make up one half of Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever same-sex pairing – as well as being the first female contestant to dance on the programme in a pair of trousers.

Prince Harry’s pal JJ Chalmers is one of this year’s contestants (Credit: BBC)

JJ Chalmers features in the pictures wearing a shiny lilac blazer over a blue shirt with glitter detail on the collar.

The presenter and Invictus Games medallist, from Scotland, is a pal of Prince Harry.

Singer-songwriter Max George previously dated Michelle Keegan (Credit: BBC)

Max George cuts a causal, confident figure as he shows off his toned arms in a dark, short-sleeved shirt open at the collar.

Max, who was in the boyband The Wanted, is from Manchester. He previously dated ex Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan.

Soap actress Maisie Smith has been training hard (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, 19, wears a bright blue tasseled dress for her official Strictly photo.

She’s been working out hard in preparation for the show. Last month, she showed off her incredible abs during a workout, posting pictures for her followers on Instagram.

Ex NFL star Jason Bell dated Nadine Coyle (Credit: BBC)

Former American football player Jason Bell smiles as he displays his tattooed arms in a dark shirt and trouser combo.

He was a star of the US football league, the NFL. Jason also dated Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle. The pair share a daughter, Anaíya.

Daytime TV host Ranvir Singh will be hoping to impress her GMB co-stars (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir Singh could be this year’s ‘dark horse’

Presenter Ranvir Singh stands with a hand on her waist in a varicoloured, figure-hugging garment.

The daytime TV star will be a ‘dark horse’ among this year’s contestants, according to her GMB co-star Adil Ray.

Men Behaving Badly actress Caroline Quentin cut a majestic figure (Credit: BBC)

Actress Caroline Quentin looks confident as she poses in a glittery blue dress with a petal-shaped ruffles on the shoulders.

Caroline shot to fame on Men Behaving Badly. More recently, she’s appeared in ITV’s Doc Martin.

Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing had to pull out last year (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Laing looks as though he feels so happy to be on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. He had to pull out last year due to an injury.

In his photo, the Made in Chelsea star stands with his hands in his pockets and wears a pink blazer with dark lapels over a matching waistcoat.

The BBC did not release an official picture of singer HRVY, the 12th contestant, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

When does Strictly start and how will it be different?

Strictly Come Dancing will launch on October 17th, with the first of the live shows following on the 24th.

It will be different this year with social distancing measures in place. The group dances are all pre-recorded, and the celebs will speak to Claudia Winkleman just one at a time in the host’s area, instead of congregating there en masse.

Another change is the judges’ bench. This year, it will be replaced with three socially distanced tables.

There will be a Strictly audience, although members will be socially distanced, meaning it will be smaller than in previous series.

What do you think of the new Strictly Come Dancing line-up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.