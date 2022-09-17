Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has previously revealed a side of judge Craig Revel Horwood he may prefer kept under wraps.

Claudia, 50, was due feature in this Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing launch show. However, it has now been pushed back to next weekend following the passing of the Queen.

She has presented the BBC One dance series alongside Tess Daly since 2014, following Sir Bruce Forsyth’s departure.

Before that she figured on the Sunday results show for four years, again with Tess. And before that Claudia was the face of It Takes Two for six years, from 2004.

And so, it is fair to say Claudia is more than familiar with her co-star Craig, the only ever-present judge from the start of the show.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman reckoned judge Craig wouldn’t be a fan of what she makes of him (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Claudia Winkleman on Craig Revel Horwood

Before the 2021 series in an interview with The Observer, Claudia made mention of the ‘real’ Craig away from the cameras.

She also indicated he may not be too impressed with her for what she said about him.

Claudia said during the interview: “Strictly Come Dancing is basically Christmas. It’s all about sparkle and kindness. It’s a snowglobe of a show. Even the make-believe baddie isn’t really evil. He’ll hate me for saying so but Craig Revel Horwood might be one of the loveliest men I’ve ever met.”

Even the make-believe baddie isn’t really evil.

We all love to know the gossip behind the scenes, but Claudia may have pulled back the curtain a bit too far!

Apparently he’s lovely! (Credit: BBC)

Claudia on Tess

Presenter Claudia also noted how she and Tess are “deep-down friends” and “joined for ever”.

She described their relationship: “We have such a laugh and we have each other’s backs. We mainly talk about parenting and cheese, even with five seconds before we go live. I love that woman.”

However, when asked about the Strictly curse, she denied the show is sexually charged.

She reflected: “Any workplace has the odd romance but it doesn’t happen as much as you might think on Strictly. The atmosphere is non-competitive and supportive. The camaraderie between the celebs is a lovely thing. Strictly cast mates continue to go on holiday together to this day. There’s a WhatsApp group from 2013.”

Who doesn’t adore Claudia Winkleman? (Credit: BBC)

Who would Claudia like to see on Strictly?

Claudia is always a delight to the celebrity contestants. She reassures them on screen and helps them keep their composure – and she treats everyone warmly as she does it.

But during the same interview, Claudia did admit to one star being on her celebrity contestant wish list.

Apparently Claudia would love to see Elizabeth Hurley take to the dance floor.

“With bells on,” she emphasised.

And what’s more, she offered to transport Liz to work in a horse-drawn carriage if she signed up!

Read more: Claudia Winkleman’s strange sex confession about husband

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One on Friday September 23 at 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.