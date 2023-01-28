Strictly champion Hamza Yassin dealt fresh blow as he ‘slips £55k into debt’

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin is reportedly £55k in debt just months after winning the glitzy BBC One show.

The 32-year-old topped the Strictly leaderboard numerous times and won the hearts of the nation during series 20 last year.

Partnered up with Jowita Przystał, Hamza was eventually crowned winner of the show and took home the prestigious Glitterball trophy.

But it appears that the wildlife presenter might have to cash in on his Strictly win as it’s been reported he has suffered a loss of over £50k.

Hamza Yassin ‘owes over £50k’ after Strictly win

The TV star’s business, Hamza Yassin Film and Photography, reportedly owes £55k, The Sun reports.

The company has slipped further into the red recently as its year-on-year loss for 2022 increased by £16,787.

The numbers cover the year ending April 30 2022 and were signed off by Hamza on Thursday (January 26).

Previous losses for the company, based in Camden, London, were reported at £27,707 in 2020 and £38,819 in 2021.

Hamza Yassin’s business

The publication also claims the company’s accounts run to just three pages and are unaudited.

They also don’t report turnover or salary payments – but one member of staff is reported as being employed.

Beneath the balance sheet page showing its results, a small print references “loans to directors” and “guarantees made by the company on behalf of the directors.”

Strictly stars Hamza and Helen co-hosting Countryfile together?

Following Hamza’s triumphant win, it was reported that he is set to team up with a Strictly co-star for a huge TV project.

BBC bosses are apparently set to reunite Strictly stars Hamza and Helen Skelton as co-presenters of the BBC series Countryfile.

After their incredible time in the ballroom over the last 13 weeks, the BBC is hoping to cash in on Hamza and Helen’s popularity and bring even more fans to the show, reports claim.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It’s a huge opportunity for Hamza and Helen as Countryfile’s ratings eclipse most soap operas. But it’s unlikely to be the only project they both get.”

Although Hamza previously worked as a camera operator for Countryfile, the pair have actually never worked together.

But that will all change once the duo team up to bring more viewers to the BBC One series it seems!

