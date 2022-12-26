Strictly viewers issue complaints as Bruno Tonioli makes huge return for Christmas special

Bruno Tonioli made his return to Strictly Come Dancing last night for its Christmas special.

The star has been replaced by Anton Du Beke as a judge on the BBC show for the last two years.

Bruno has been busy working on the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars.

Former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli made his return in the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

During last night’s festive special of Strictly, Bruno made his return. But it wasn’t to judge.

It was to sing as he put on a performance of a rendition of Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards.

Introducing Bruno, Claudia Winkleman said: “He’s flown half way across the world to be here tonight and as you would expect, it’s a very understated and subtle return to the ballroom.

“Please put your hands together for the one and only, Bruno Tonioli!”

Look who’s back in the Ballroom 👀. Human glitterball Bruno Tonioli surprising us all this Christmas! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/oeuisYhcQT — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 25, 2022

Strictly Christmas special

Bruno then arrived on the dance floor, wearing a perfectly glitzy outfit.

He wore a silver, glittery blazer and white trousers and shirt.

However, his performance divided viewers watching on Twitter.

One person said: “Why did we have to be subjected to Bruno’s cringe singing though?”

Another wrote: “I adore #Strictly but having Bruno back for the Christmas special was so excruciatingly self indulgent.”

Bruno’s performance divided viewers watching (Credit: BBC)

A third added: “Please don’t have him on singing again!!”

However, another said: “I miss Bruno so much on Strictly. Was a great treat to see him perform on the Christmas special.”

One tweeted: “Amazing Bruno!”

Another admitted: “I don’t really miss Bruno being a judge at all but his return to the ballroom was EPIC.”

During his appearance, Bruno also spoke about his replacement Anton following his performance.

Bruno praised his replacement Anton on the show (Credit: BBC)

He said: “Anton, you’re brilliant. You made it your own, it is fabulous what you do.”

Bruno then told Claudia and co-host Tess Daly: “And I missed you girls!

“And the audience, you are the best in the world.”

Speaking about being back on Strictly for the special episode, Bruno added: “It’s your gift to me. This was a privilege and an honour.”

Bruno previously praised Anton for taking over his role on the judging panel.

During his All Balls And Glitter stage show, Bruno apparently said: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic.

“I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge. And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year.”

The Strictly Christmas Special is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

