Strictly bosses 'to scrap Blackpool week this year'

Bosses of Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly planning to scrap the Blackpool week.

BBC bosses have decided to revamp the series by cancelling the Blackpool show and group dances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A TV insider told the Daily Star newspaper: "Strictly will be a very different show this year. A lot of the things fans love have been dropped.

Blackpool cancelled

"Group dances and a studio audience just can't happen with social distancing.

"Cancelling Blackpool weekend was not an easy decision.

"But doing it in the current climate is too difficult. It isn't worth doing if there won't be a crowd."

Meanwhile, judge Craig Revel Horwood revealed he's confident there's "a way around" social distancing measures.

Bosses are eager to stage the long-running dance competition, as it's one of the broadcaster's most-watched shows.

In addition, Craig thinks they can find a solution to the issues created by social distancing measures.

He explained on Channel 4’s The Steph Show: "I've spoken to the producers and they're working through absolutely everything to make it happen.

"I know, fingers crossed, it will."

In addition, Craig said: "There is some way around it, there has to be. People love the show, it's great entertainment.

"We really want it back and I know BBC One are working extremely hard to make that happen for the audience."

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson said: "We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

