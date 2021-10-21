Strictly body-shaming row: Tilly isn’t the only one of the show’s stars to fall victim

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay isn’t the first and she sure won’t be the last person in the show’s history to fall victim to body-shaming.

A tale almost as old as time, if you’re too slim, it’s pointed out. If you’re on the heavier side, you’re called “chubby”.

And the latter is just what happened to the 19-year-old daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay this week.

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay has called out a DJ who body-shamed her (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Strictly star Tilly was body-shamed?

Tilly wasn’t taking it lying down when a radio DJ commented on her appearance.

LBC radio host Steve Allen hit out at Tilly, calling her “chubby” live on air.

He said: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

Read more: Strictly fans call for Gordon Ramsay to respond to Steve Allen’s comments about Tilly

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Tilly was quick to respond, slamming his comments and urging people to “be kind”.

“Steve, please feel free voice your opinions, however, I draw the line at commenting on my appearance,” she said.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

But Tilly isn’t the only one who’s fallen foul of criticism about her appearance on the show.

Trolls targeted Dani Harmer when she signed up for the show (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2012: Dani Harmer

Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer was a slim size six when she appeared on Strictly in 2012.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Dani admitted the trolling she received tarnished the experience for her.

Read more: Who is left in Strictly and what are their odds of winning?

“I got so many messages, people telling me that I’m fat, that I’m overweight and I was like a size six at the time.

“I can think of things really logically and be like, obviously, I’m not fat, that’s ridiculous.

“This person, obviously, is just bored, or has something wrong with their life that they feel like this is the only way they can get some validation and I actually feel sorry for them,” she said.

Tilly isn’t the only current Strictly star to have her weight commented on, so too has pro Amy (Credit: BBC)

Strictly professional Amy Dowden

Much-loved Strictly pro Amy Dowden has too fallen victim to body-shaming trolls.

Amy recently told Hello! that she had experienced negativity after drugs for medical condition Crohn’s caused her to put on weight.

After a flare up, Amy was admitted to hospital and given a high dose of steroids, which made her Crohn’s better and her weight rise.

And the latter didn’t go unnoticed online.

Amy said: “Although it made me feel better, it creates water retention, making my hips, thighs and bottom bloat and my face puffy.

“I want to look my best on the dance floor, but when you get photographed in an unflattering light and people make spiteful comments about your size, it can be very hurtful.”

Gemma Atkinson’s pro partner Aljaz joked about her unhealthy snack choice (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2017 star Gemma Atkinson

Gemma was paired with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec for the 2017 series and the two are still firm friends – despite accusations of “fat-shaming” from Gemma’s social media followers.

At the time, the actress shared a video of herself and Aljaz heading from Manchester to London for It Takes Two.

They were seen stocking up on snacks for the journey, with Gemma reaching for the sweets and crisps.

Gemma said: “So we’re on our way to It Takes Two and I’ve got us all this for the journey, and what have you just said to me about tomorrow’s outfit?”

“You’re wearing a two-piece,” a sheepish Aljaz said.

“I know I am… I’m still gonna eat them though,” she declared.

“Go on, get in,” came Aljaz’s jokey reply.

However, Gemma’s followers weren’t quite in on the joke.

“A TRUE down to earth girl doesn’t give a [f-word],” said one follower. “That is beautiful, your ATTITUDE, not any clothing.”

Body-shaming isn’t just reserved for Strictly, Gemma Collins fell victim on Dancing on Ice, but like Tilly didn’t take it lying down (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins on Dancing on Ice

It’s not just Strictly stars who could be feeling the pressure to look a certain way, though.

Body-shaming has also happened over on Dancing on Ice.

But, like Tilly, Gemma wasn’t taking it lying down.

It all happened when judge Jason Gardiner gave his feedback on one of Gemma’s performances.

He said: “I know you were channelling Marilyn Monroe… There wasn’t any elegance like you were saying in the VT. She has to be elegant.

“This is your second skate now. You need to up the ante. We’re not going to see big lifts from you.”

And she accused him of “fat-shaming” her.

Appearing on This Morning after her exit, Gemma had her say.

“He’s there to do his job. I was fine with what he was saying about my skating. I didn’t like it when he body-shamed me because that hurt me and I felt embarrassed, that’s why I attacked back.

“We all knew I’d never be able to be lifted. I was just out there doing my thing,” she added.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.