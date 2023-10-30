Strictly star Bobby Brazier dealt shock fresh blow following claims Dianne Buswell is ‘distancing’ herself

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been dealt a fresh blow, the day after booking his place in week seven of the competition.

The blow comes amid claims that his pro partner, Dianne Buswell, is trying to put some “distance” between herself and the EastEnders star.

Bobby and Dianne are through to next week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier dealt fresh blow

Last night (Sunday, October 29) saw Bobby book his place in the next round of the competition. He and Dianne performed a cha-cha-cha to the tune of Come On-a My House by Della Reese. They picked up 30 points for the routine.

However, now a dance expert has revealed that they believe that Bobby is “certain” to be eliminated from the competition soon.

Online bingo site Heart Bingo has teamed up with professor of dance, Dr Jill Rose Jacobs to share her expertise on this series of Strictly. It is through this analysis that she has dealt Bobby a blow.

“Bobby has an endearing, easy-going character which makes it hard to separate the person from the performance,” Dr. Jill said. “This week, I found Bobby struggling in the competition, not finding embodiment in his dancing.”

Is Bobby’s time on the show numbered? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby ‘certain’ to be eliminated soon?

Dr. Jill continued her analysis of the Strictly star. “Saturday evening’s routine could have worked, but it didn’t.

“Like Krishnan, Bobby’s acting ability dazzled, but the razzle didn’t transfer into his dancing, as it lacked fluidity, hip and leg coordination, and musicality,” she then said.

“At this point in the competition, I am frustrated for Bobby and I am certain that he will be eliminated in the coming weeks, following fellow celebrity Krishnan.”

Could Bobby be on his way out of the competition?

Dianne wasn’t reciprocating some of Bobby’s actions last week (Credit: BBC)

Dianne trying to ‘maintain distance’ from Bobby?

The blow comes amid claims that Dianne is trying to maintain some distance from Bobby. The EastEnders actor has previously admitted he’s “falling in love” with the Australian dancer.

However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Dianne is trying to “maintain” some “distance” between herself and Bobby.

Analysing Bobby and Dianne’s behaviour during last week’s It Takes Two appearance, Darren noticed that some of Bobby’s actions weren’t being reciprocated by Dianne. ‘

“There were a few times when he looked at Dianne a certain way, which wasn’t reciprocated from her part,” he told us, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino.

“It’s clear she’s trying to maintain a certain degree of decorum and distance between them. She’s very much in teacher and student mode,” he then added.

