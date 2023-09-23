Molly Rainford shares real reason she isn’t supporting EastEnders co-star Bobby Brazier on Strictly tonight

EastEnders star Molly Rainford has revealed the shock reason she isn’t supporting her soap co-star Bobby Brazier on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Anna Knight actress, 22, arrived in Walford earlier this year and made quite the splash.

She has been revealed as one of legendary Cindy Beale’s children and had a flirtation with her sister Lucy’s killer. But when she secretly slept with Bobby’s best mate Freddie, it was quite awkward.

Freddie is played by Molly’s long-time pal, Bobby. And with Bobby now following in Molly’s Strictly footsteps, you’d think she would be supporting him. However that is not the case.

Strictly star Molly Rainford has revealed why she’s not backing her EastEnders co-star Bobby Brazier on the show (Credit: Splash)

Molly isn’t supporting Bobby Brazier on Strictly

Fortunately there’s been no huge falling out – it’s just a case of divided loyalties.

Molly told OK! magazine: “I’m going to get major FOMO [fear of missing out]. But I’m excited to watch my partner Carlos [Gu] and support him. He’s my partner and I’m always going to have that.”

Bad news for Bobby

But asked if she would be voting for Carlos or pal Bobby – it’s bad news for Bobby! “I am going to be so torn. Secretly I’m team Carlos, because I feel like I’m dancing with whoever he’s dancing with,” she admitted.

Molly and Carlos finished in sixth place last year, with Carlos dancing with Angela Scanlon for the 2023 series.

Molly and Bobby both appear on EastEnders together and have Strictly in common (Credit: BBC)

It’s been a bad week for Bobby with him also splitting with his girlfriend. The stand-out favourite’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend is “over for good”, according to a source.

The Strictly curse has struck numerous times before, sparking controversy and the end of established relationships in some cases. However, Bobby has found a way of dodging the curse – by breaking up with his girlfriend before the show starts.

The 20-year-old actor was in an on-off relationship with model Liberty Love for 18 months. However, it seems as though it is over “for good” now.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source alleged: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

Bobby will take to the dancefloor tonight for the first week of performances. He and partner Diane Buswell will perform the Foxtrot to All About You by McFly.

Let’s hope he gets lots of votes to make up for Molly!

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One. Strictly is on tonight (September 23) at 6.15pm on BBC One.

