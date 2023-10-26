Strictly star Bobby Brazier handed huge boost ahead of Halloween weekend performance

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been handed a huge boost ahead of this weekend’s Halloween performance.

Bobby and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, are set to perform a cha-cha-cha to the tune of Come On-a My House by Della Reese.

Bobby has been handed a boost (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier handed huge boost ahead of this weekend

Bobby has been a fan favourite throughout this series of Strictly. Now, just a couple of days before his cha-cha-cha with Dianne Buswell, the 20-year-old has been handed a huge boost.

According to William Hill Vegas, Bobby is amongst the favourites to pick up a perfect 40 score during this weekend’s performance.

The EastEnders star is currently at 13/8 to manage the feat, as is Nigel Harman!

Ellie Leach is currently at 4/1, whilst Layton Williams is at 5/1 to pick up 40 points. Angela Scanlon is at 10/1.

“Whilst we still wait for our first ‘Perfect 40’ dance of the series, our research suggests Eastenders actor Leyton Williams may be the man to conjure the coveted score this weekend after electing to perform the Tango with dance partner Nikita Kuzman,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffro (@jeffbrazier)

Boost for Strictly star Bobby comes after he takes break to ‘recover’

The boost for Bobby comes not long after he took a break from the gruelling Strictly schedule to “recover”.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Bobby’s dad, Jeff Brazier, documented the family’s day out for an ice bath and sauna session.

In one video in his post, Jeff films Bobby as the young star takes an ice bath whilst looking out over some stunning scenery.

“Took the family along to @the.croft.farm.escape for an Ice bath & sauna session today. Good effort from Fred & @katebrazierpr,” he captioned the post. “Great to help @bobbybrazier recover for another week of hard work! (Thanks to those that voted for him [love heart emoji])”.

“Strong,” Bobby’s dance partner, Dianne, commented. Ice baths in October? Strong indeed!

How long do Bobby and Dianne have left on the show? (Credit: BBC)

Fears Bobby won’t make the final

Whilst the bookies have high hopes for Bobby this weekend, body language expert Darren Stanton expects the young star’s bubble to burst soon.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren revealed that he doesn’t think Bobby will make it all the way to the final.

“I have seen a shift in their [Bobby and Dianne’s] intensity with one another within the past few weeks,” he said. “They do have something strong, and it’s clear they support each other through everything. But I’m getting fewer signs of passion and excitement when dancing together.”

He then continued. “I get a sense that Bobby thrives off the better comments rather than the critical ones and he finds it hard when it isn’t as positive, which could prevent him from going further.

“I don’t see them making the final, but it’s likely they have a few more weeks in them,” he then said.

Read more: Real reason Amanda Abbington quit Strictly ‘revealed’ as expert delivers shock verdict on Giovanni partnership?

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 28 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.