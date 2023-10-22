Strictly viewers spot ‘change’ in Bobby Brazier’s behaviour following concern

Strictly fans spotted a big change in Bobby Brazier‘s behaviour following concern for his well-being last week.

Fans took to social media to point out the change during last night’s show (Saturday, October 21).

Bobby and Dianne looked much happier this week (Credit: BBC)

Big change in Strictly star Bobby Brazier

Last week, there was some concern for Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell. Many thought that the couple looked very deflated – with Bobby in particular looking very unhappy.

After their dance last week, Dianne called Bobby her “rock”, whilst the EastEnders star confessed it had been an “emotional” week.

Last night saw Bobby and Dianne return to the ballroom floor to perform a Viennese waltz to the tune of Golden Hour by JVKE.

Their performance picked up 32 points from the judges. Anton Du Beke even gave them a 9.

Both Bobby and Dianne looked far happier during their dance this week – a stark contrast from last week. Viewers were quick to pick up on the change.

Fans picked up on Bobby and Dianne’s change (Credit: BBC)

Fans notice big change in Strictly star Bobby Brazier

Taking to Twitter, Strictly fans were overjoyed to see a big change in Bobby and Dianne’s behaviour this week.

“Yes Bobby [clapping emojis] He looked much happier tonight,” one viewer tweeted.

“Bobby and Diane look happier this week,” another said. “Yeah, Bobby’s looking happier this week,” a third wrote.

Other viewers were just keen to compliment the couple on their performance. “Aww well done again Bobby and Dianne that was such a beautiful and incredible Viennese Waltz from you both this week,” one viewer said.

“Dianne’s dress??? Her and Bobby’s dance??? BEAUTIFUL,” another said.

Dianne opened up (Credit: Dianne Buswell / YouTube)

Dianne reveals real reason behind her sadness

Meanwhile, Dianne has finally revealed why she was so upset during last week’s show. The 34-year-old Australian dancer made the confession during a recent YouTube video.

“I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously, that affected me,” she said.

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that,” she then continued.

Dianne’s family did have plans to visit the UK for Christmas. However, that isn’t happening now. Instead, Dianne will be returning to Australia after she finishes on the show.

“There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100 percent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together,” she said.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast infection and ban fears amid warning virus could ‘wipe out stars’

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 22) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.