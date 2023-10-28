Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has admitted that he only has eyes for partner and pro dancer Dianne Buswell, ahead of this weekend’s show. In an interview, Bobby addressed the attention he has been getting since joining the dance competition.

Referring to Dianne as his ‘Juliet’ (in reference to their recent dance, where they performed as Romeo and Juliet), Bobby declared that his eyes are fully focused on his Strictly partner.

Bobby and Dianne share a good friendship on the show (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier admits he only has eyes for ‘my Juliet’ Dianne

Speaking to The Sun, Bobby and Dianne discussed the fan attention that he has been getting recently. But does he read the thirsty DMs?

“I’ll pay attention to a few of them,” Bobby said. “But my eyes are focused on my Juliet, Dianne.”

“She is unbelievable and performing every Saturday with her is so much fun,” he continued.

He went on to talk about the audience’s reaction to his partnership with Dianne. “I appreciate all the compliments and people thinking I’m a star – I’m in a fortunate position. With social media, people seem to be enjoying the partnership and dances Dianne and I are doing,” Bobby said.

Bobby has previously admitted that he’s falling for Dianne (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne ‘trying to maintain distance’ from Bobby Brazier?

Last night (October 27), a body language expert revealed his theory that Dianne is now intentionally trying to maintain a distance from Bobby.

“Dianne and Bobby generally do have a deep connection and deep rapport. I’ve previously noticed that Dianne can find Bobby slightly overpowering, however, she’s got used to him now to some degree,” said expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of online casino Betfair.

“There are still a few tell-tale signs that show there is a bit of a disparity between the dynamic of the two of them, as Bobby can be quite full on and a complete firecracker.”

Earlier this month, Bobby confessed that he was ‘falling in love‘ with partner Dianne.

Read more: Anton Du Beke is the bearer of more bad news for Giovanni Pernice as he announces further blow

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!