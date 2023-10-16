Claudia Winkleman apologises to Bobby Brazier for ‘sad’ question during Strictly results show

Things got emotional during the Strictly Come Dancing results show as host Claudia Winkleman apologised to Bobby Brazier for asking him a ‘sad’ question.

On Sunday (October 15), comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer faced the dance-off against Paralympian Jody Cundy and his partner Jowita Przystal – with Jody later leaving the competition.

As Eddie and Karen were announced as the first pair to be in the bottom two, Claudia said there was a “slight sadness among the group” because they all love Eddie “so much”.

Claudia Winkleman asked Bobby Brazier a “sad” question during the Strictly results show (Credit: BBC)

She then pointed out that Bobby looked particularly upset, saying: “You were quite sad there when Eddie was announced. You two get on so brilliantly. I’m sorry to bring it up again but as the competition goes on, it gets hard, right?”

Bobby, who is partnered with pro Dianne Buswell, replied: “Yeah, I’ve got a lot to say about Eddie. He’s such a sweetheart. He’s a nice person to be around and whenever I feel like I wanna let something off my chest about training or something, Eddie is the first person I send a voice message to.”

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the emotional moment, as one wrote: “Bless Bobby, him and Eddie are so close you can see that by his reaction.” Another added: “I just want to give Bobby a hug.”

Bobby appeared to be emotional (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Bobby Brazier admits to ’emotional’ week

It comes after fans noticed “something wasn’t right” with Bobby after watching him dance the tango to Fashion by David Bowie over the weekend. Bobby and Dianne received a mixed reaction from the judges, with Motsi Mabuse saying the couple had “lost the entertainment factor”.

Following the performance, Bobby said: “It’s been emotional. So, so emotional. All week. But closing the show is a great privilege.”

Dianne added it was “really difficult” for Bobby, before saying that the “song was not easy to hear”. She said: “But he’s just been a massive rock this week so thank you.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Bobby seemed sad even before the judge’s comments… hope he’s ok #strictly.” A second person said: “Are Bobby and Dianne ok? They look very emotional #strictly.”

A third viewer added: “Bobby looks a bit sad. Hope he’s okay #Strictly.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

