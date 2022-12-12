Strictly judge Anton Du Beke left viewers annoyed last night with his scoring antics during the semi-final.

Sunday night’s show (December 11) saw the Strictly Come Dancing stars perform two dances to try and win a place in the upcoming final.

It seems many of the pairs won over Anton a lot as he dished out many perfect scores of 10.

Anton Du Beke gave out many 10s during last night’s semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke on Strictly last night

Anton gave Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Will Mellor a 10 during their performances.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Some routines he gave a score of nine. However, he didn’t give a score below nine.

Many viewers watching took issue with Anton giving out so many perfect scores.

One person said: “ANOTHER 10 from Anton. He’s not even trying to do anything other then get cheered by the crowd.”

Anton Du Beke gave Hamza a 10 for one of his performances (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Anton has given nearly every dance 10, what’s the point? How is anyone supposed to differentiate the quality?

“He’s just playing to the audience.”

Someone else tweeted: “Is Anton taking the [bleep]? Why does everyone get a 10?”

Meanwhile, another added: “Does Anton have any paddle other than 9 or 10 come on Anyon, be a proper judge.”

Another joked: “Oh, Anton does have another scoring paddle other than a 10 tonight…”

Anton Du Beke was in a good mood last night! (Credit: BBC)

Others found it amusing as one laughed: “Anton throwing 10s out like they’re confetti at a wedding.”

One added: “Anton throwing 10s around like confetti.”

Anton has given nearly every dance 10, what’s the point? How is anyone supposed to differentiate the quality?

Another said: “I just love Anton and his facial expressions.”

Last night’s show saw the stars perform twice as they hoped to bag as many points as they could.

At the end of the programme, Hamza came out on top with a score of 76 out of 80.

Hamza on Strictly

Hamza became emotional after his second performance as his pro partner Jowita Przystał’s gave a gushing speech.

When asked why she thinks Hamza deserves to be in the final, Jowita told him: “First when I met you, I asked you for the trust, and your energy and you gave me much more than that.

“And seeing you every day, going out of your comfort zone and working so hard and giving me one hundred per cent, is amazing.

“But, what made me the proudest teacher in the world is that you always go there on the night and you dance from your heart. Thank you for that.”

Read more: Strictly fans defend Will Mellor as they slam judges’ ‘harsh’ comments

The Strictly results show will air on Monday December 12 at 8:15pm on BBC One.

The Strictly final will air on Saturday November 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

Who is your Strictly Come Dancing winner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.