Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke paid tribute to his mum on GMB today as he spoke about a new carers initiative.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 56, detailed how hard his mother – a carer herself – worked during Wednesday’s (November 23) programme.

Furthermore, ahead of Carers’ Rights Day tomorrow, Anton also highlighted how carers can benefit from a break due to the Nights on Lottie campaign.

Anton Du Beke hailed his mum on GMB today (Credit: ITV.com)

Strictly star Anton Du Beke on carers

Much-loved Anton explained that carers’ hard work can often go “unmentioned”.

“I can’t tell you how hard carers work,” he told co-hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

Anton added: “It is an incredible job that they’re doing.”

He also shared insight from observing his mum’s dedication to her work as he discussed Nights on Lottie.

“It is a lovely campaign to support carers – paid and unpaid,” he said.

Anton Du Beke is backing a campaign for carers (Credit: ITV.com)

Anton Du Beke praises his mum on GMB

Dance star Anton went on: “My mum was a carer. And I remember how hard she worked.

“She had two jobs – and she also looked after an old lady who lived next door. And of course, the bell used to go constantly.”

He recalled: “I remember growing up she’d be whizzing across next door. And that was just to look after a lady that lived next door. But of course she also had her full time job looking after people in residential homes.”

I remember how hard she worked.

Anton also noted how the work of carers and NHS workers came to the fore during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, he added how people who look after family and friends – similar to his mum – can be nominated for Nights on Lottie.

“They could win a bit of respite and a night away in a swanky hotel, somewhere where that they can recharge their batteries and look after themselves,” Anton said.

Nights on Lottie will offer 1,000 complimentary nights away in 2023 to say thank you to such unsung heroes.

Created by care home marketplace Lottie, in partnership with the Care Workers Charity, nominations can be made at www.lottie.org.

Anton Du Beke with Lottie founders Will Donnelly and Chris Donnelly (Credit: Jeff Gilbert)

‘Carers feel invisible’

Co-founder Will Donnelly commented: “We are thankful to Anton for his help in raising awareness of the valuable role that carers play up and down the country day in and day out.

“Despite being a fundamental part of the UK’s healthcare system – especially over the last few years – the UK’s social care workforce are often overworked and under-appreciated.

“Many carers, especially unpaid carers – someone who cares for a friend or family member due to illness, a disability, or a mental health issue – feel invisible and unrecognised for all that they do”.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Anton’s support to launch our 1000-night pledge. Nights On Lottie is a huge opportunity to raise awareness of our ongoing mission to champion the incredible efforts of carers across the UK.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 26, at 7.15pm. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

