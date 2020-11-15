Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke has reportedly told show bosses he wants to be a permanent fixture on the judging panel.

It comes after Anton, 54, made his debut as a judge alongside Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood last night (November 14).

The ballroom legend has been drafted in for two weeks to replace regular judge Motsi Mabuse.

And it seems he is hoping it will turn into a forever job on the BBC One show.

Anton du Beke made his Strictly judging debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke wants to be permanent Strictly judge

A source told the Mail On Sunday: “This is a dream come true for Anton.

He really will stop at nothing on his pitch to become a full-time judge.

Read more: Prince Harry shocks Strictly viewers and Royal family with appearance

“For many years now he has fancied the role but has been beaten to it when the likes of Motsi and before that Shirley Ballas were brought in. ”

The insider added: “He really will stop at nothing on his pitch to become a full-time judge.”

Anton had started the series dancing with Jacqui Smith (Credit: BBC)

When did Anton join Strictly?

Ballroom dancer Anton has starred on Strictly since the prime time weekend show began in 2004.

The professional is a favourite with viewers but he has only ever appeared on the dance floor.

Over the years, there has been several shake ups on the judging panel.

But Anton has never managed to snare a seat on it.

However, last week it was confirmed that Motsi has been forced to take a fortnight off from the show.

Motsi is currently in quarantine (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t Motsi on the show?

The star – who is the sister of professional dancer Oti – had to fly home to Germany “urgently”.

Read more: Max George swears live on air on Strictly Come Dancing

Although she is back in the UK, Motsi has to spend two weeks in quarantine due to the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Anton had begun the series dancing alongside former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith. But they were booted out in week one.

This means he is currently available to keep Motsi’s seat warm for her.

Anton has asked fans for their scores on his judging performance (Credit: Twitter)

What do fans think of Anton’s debut?

Following his debut on Saturday night, Anton tweeted: “Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!”

Fans were quick to reply, with many giving him a 10.

Others have echoed Anton’s own reported call for him to be a permanent fixture on the panel.

One viewer said: “Lovely posture and deportment, kind and constructive critique, a little bit of sparkle and a lot of elegance.

“Definitely a 10 and if the BBC have half a brain they will make you permanent. Don’t change, best show in ages tonight, you bought a lovely atmosphere.”

What did you think of Anton’s judging debut? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!