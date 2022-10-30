Strictly judge Anton Du Beke is now a firm favourite on the judging panel.

However, he used to be one of the favourite Strictly Come Dancing professionals, showing off his moves on the dancefloor since 2004.

Anton appears on today’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, but recently revealed that a health condition forced him to step away from the ballroom.

Anton Du Beke has been part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Anton Du Beke on health concerns from years of professional dancing

Now a favourite on the judging panel, Strictly’s Anton Du Beke last danced as a professional on the show in 2020.

Yet he recently hinted that a health concern also played a part in his decision to step off the dancefloor.

In an interview with Hello! last month, it was claimed that the injury “forced him” to retire from the pro line-up.

Anton revealed: “I do watch some of the pros do the numbers and get a bit of dance envy, thinking I wish I could have been a part of that.”

However, he added: “Judging is so much easier on the knees.”

This isn’t the first time Anton has alluded to bad knees affecting his dancing.

Last year on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Anton said: “I’ve got to win before the knees play up – whilst they are still going well.”

The Strictly star also shared his joy at returning as a judge for the 2022 series.

He said: “I’m delighted, elated, excited, proud, thrilled, to be coming back as a judge this year. It’s the most wonderful thing to be a part of. I feel honoured to have been on the show since the beginning and to now be on the judging panel.”

Anton Du Beke last danced on the show in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Anton pairs up with Giovanni Pernice for new dance show

Outside of the Strictly world, Anton has teamed up with fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice as part of a new series. The brand-new three-part factual series will see Gio bringing Anton along to his home in Italy.

The pair will enjoy the holiday of a lifetime as Giovanni shows Anton the sights and sounds that only a local could know about.

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily will come to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in 2023.

Speaking about the new series, Giovanni said: “To say this has been a dream project is an understatement. Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima!

“We danced, we laughed and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company.

“I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao.”

Anton added: “When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love? It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!”

Anton is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (October 30) at 9.30am on ITV.

