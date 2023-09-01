Ex Strictly pros in savage age jibe at show favourite Anton Du Beke: ‘Is he still alive?!’

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Vincent Simone and Ian Waite threw a little shade at dancer-turned-judge Anton Du Beke and his age in a new interview.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain this week, Vincent and Ian promoted their new tour. Titled The Magic of Dance, they will tour up and down the country throughout September.

In the same interview, the pair revealed a fun fact about the unique honour they hold on the popular dance contest show.

‘We can never be the oldest’

“We do have something that none of the other Strictly pros have – the size,” Vincent informed viewers. “You’re the biggest ever and I’m the smallest ever.”

Ian laughed, replying: “Well it has been said before.”

While in good spirits, they threw shade at Anton Du Beke’s age, who is 57 years old.

“Well, we can never be the oldest Vince, that’s Anton Du Beke,” Ian stated. Continuing with the joke, Vincent then quipped: “Is he still alive?”

Anton first appeared on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer during season one in 2004. He remained a dancer until 2020. However, in 2021, he changed roles and became a judge.

Ian and Vincent’s UK tour

On September 4, Ian and Vincent kick off their The Magic of Dance tour in Exmouth and travel up and country, visiting places such as Rhyl, Chelmsford, Eastbourne, Blackpool and Middlesbrough.

“Come and see us in action!” Ian wrote on Instagram. “So excited for you all to see our brand-new show The Magic of Dance there are parts that you will SWOON (mostly at @jai_mcdowall) there are parts that you will GASP (mostly at @vincentsimoneofficial amazing Argentine Tango with @weevic07) and there are parts where you will LAUGH (mostly at me trying to recreate a magic moment in history).

“All together you will have a bloody good evening! I’ll be dancing with the amazing and gorgeous @fayehuddleston,” he continued.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

