Strictly star Anton Du Beke has broken his silence as he prepares to join the show’s judging panel for the very first time.

Anton will replace judge Motsi Mabuse “for the next couple of weeks”.

It comes after she had to fly home to Germany after a break in at her dance school.

As a result she has to now quarantine for 14 days, as per Government guidelines.

Anton Du Beke will waltz onto the Strictly judging panel tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Anton Du Beke joins judging panel

Anton has stepped in to fill Motsi’s judging shoes and it appears he couldn’t be happier about his new appointment.

Chatting to Gethin Jones on last night’s It Takes Two (November 13), Anton said he was “thrilled for so many reasons”.

He said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am. I’m so thrilled for so many reasons.

“I just love, love, love the show for so many reasons as everybody knows. And to be asked to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks, is just, well, an absolute honour,” he said.

Anton broke his silence on spin-off show It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Advice from a Strictly legend

Anton also revealed what kind of judge he is planning on being.

“I shall be as I am. I shall be enthusiastic, kind,” he said.

“I know everyone’s going to be trying their best. But I shall say what I see.”

Anton also revealed that he had spoken to Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman about his new role.

And he said Len gave him a “lovely” piece of advice.

Anton revealed: “I had a lovely bit of advice from Len. He said: ‘Be yourself and say what you see.’ And I’m going to do exactly that, really!”

Anton’s early exit with Jacqui frees him up to sit on the panel (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Anton?

Brits can’t wait to see Anton sit on the judging panel after his early exit from this year’s show after his celebrity Jacqui Smith was eliminated first.

And some think it’s a sign of things to come.

“I think we are unlikely to see Bruno [Tonioli] return full time again,” said one Strictly fan, “so they are testing out Anton.”

Catch Anton’s judging panel debut tonight on Strictly on BBC One at 7.10pm.

