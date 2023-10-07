Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has opened up about her late husband Mel Coleman’s final moments.

Tennis star Annabel, 57, was widowed in May of this year when Mel, 60, died of cancer. The couple – parents to children Amber, Charlie and Lily – were together for 36 years.

Mel’s short battle saw him pass away just 16 weeks after his condition was diagnosed.

And in her first interview about Mel’s death, Annabel has addressed his last words and why he refused further treatment.

Strictly star Annabel Croft on late husband Mel Coleman’s cancer diagnosis

An emotional Annabel recalled to the Daily Mail the devastating moment a specialist informed them about her husband’s life expectancy.

Mel was told colon cancer had spread into his liver and kidneys. Furthermore, the next steps were to be the removal of Mel’s intestines ahead of chemotherapy. Annabel also shared how Mel heard how his wouldn’t be able to go to public places, and his life would no longer be normal.

Annabel reflected: “I was in shock, hysterical, screaming and wailing. It was only later that we questioned why they were talking about operations if he had no hope at all, but at the time it was a blur.”

She also remembered how a “calm” Mel ended up comforting her in the car park after the appointment.

And according to Annabel, Mel decided against the treatment suggested to him if “ultimately he was going to die anyway”.

‘I’m haunted by that’

Annabel also spoke about an upsetting encounter with a nurse on the day Mel died after he was rushed into hospital.

Annabel was distressed that the medic spoke about palliative care in front of her husband. And as their son Charlie asked about how long his father thad to live, it is alleged the nurse “almost laughed” with a “mocking” tone that Mel only had hours.

Annabel also indicated the nurse said Mel would not be resuscitated if he had a heart attack.

So many nights it has kept me awake, remembering the tone of her voice. It was cruel.

She added: “This nurse said: ‘Listen to me. He’s got cancer. We are not resuscitating him.’ Like she was enjoying it. I’m haunted by that. So many nights it has kept me awake, remembering the tone of her voice. It was cruel.”

Annabel also spoke about not getting a chance to say goodbye as Mel slipped away.

However, she did suggest Mel was aware he was dying. And, to that end, he issued instructions about changing a van wheel, organising pensions and requesting transport home for his shattered loved ones.

“He asked us to make sure we got Isabella a taxi home, which was just so typically Mel — thinking of everyone else, not himself. He never said ‘I’m frightened’ or ‘I’m going’.”

