Strictly’s Angela Rippon issues sad plea to partner Kai as she admits ‘I know there are things I’m unable to do’

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon has reflected on what she perceives to be her limitations on the dance floor.

Angela, the oldest contestant in the BBC One dance series’ history, appeared alongside her pro partner Kai Widdrington on spin off show It Takes Two yesterday.

And during their Wednesday (October 4) evening telly appearance, Angela shared what she told Kai about overcoming possible weaknesses in her abilities.

Angela Rippon: ‘I’m a pragmatist, and I’m honest about what I can do’ (Credit: BBC)

Kai Widdrington: ‘It will get a bit more challenging’

Newsreader Angela – 79 next week – and Kai scored a very impressive 31 points in last weekend’s Saturday (September 30) show.

They tied for third place on the leaderboard for their foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra.

Speaking with It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, Kai explained how simplicity had been key to their routine.

He agreed there can be “beauty in simplicity”, although admitted dance moves could become trickier as the competition continues.

“It is nice to see the beauty of that dancing, and through the simple choreography that we did,” Kai said.

He added: “It will get a bit more challenging as we go on!”

Angela Rippon appears to scoff as Kai Widdrington makes his point on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Angela Rippon latest

Janette suggested Kai’s focus was all about “quality” – but Angela interjected to give her take, too.

“I’ll tell you what it is,” Angela intervened. “I said to Kai early on, before we really started, that I know there are things that I am not going to be able to do.”

I know there are things that I am not going to be able to do.

She went on, sharing her request to Kai concerning their approach: “I’m a pragmatist, and I’m honest about what I can do. And I know what I can do. There are things I can do, things I can’t do. And so please can we make sure the things that I can do, I do as well as I possibly can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

Angela continued by saying how Kai’s choreography has met her expectations completely in that regard, “suiting” her specifications.

She also joked how Kai’s persistence, particularly when it comes to reminding her about her frame “thousands” of times, means his direction is “just going in all the time.”

Angela also admitted her muscles are “working overtime” as she prepares to take on a The Sound of Music quickstep for Movie Week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One, Saturday October 8, at 6.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

