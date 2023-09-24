Strictly star Angela Rippon divides viewers as she’s accused of being ‘massively overmarked’

Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing found themselves divided following last night’s episode of the show (September 23), with some accusing star Angela Rippon of being “massively overmarked”.

This came as the first week of the live shows aired, and Angela took to the ballroom for her debut performance.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster, 78, wowed the judges with her cha cha cha, set to Pink’s Get The Party Started. Her routine with Kai Widdrington culminated in an impressive leg lift which brought the audience to their feet.

Angela wowed the judges with her moves last night (Credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon wows judges and Strictly audience with cha cha cha leg lift

Clearly impressed, the judges awarded Angela and Kai a respectable 28/40 – almost the same score as fellow contestant Layton Williams and pro Nikita Kuzmin, who scored 29.

However, some viewers were less impressed, and accused the judges of ‘overmarking.’

Angela gave it her all, but were the judges too generous in their scores? (Credit: BBC) (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans accuse Angela Rippon of being ‘massively overmarked’

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the episode aired, a number of Strictly fans shared their thoughts about Angela and Kai‘s performance. A number felt that she had been “overmarked” by the judges.

“Angela Rippon massively overmarked. Layton was flexible and skilled. Angela hobbled down the steps. If the judges believe her dance was worth the same mark as Layton’s, well… Just because she’s old and has had a long career…,” claimed one fan.

“Angela Rippon was good for her age, but there was no cha cha rhythm and no hip action. I think it was overmarked,” said another.”

Angela Rippon was good for her age, but there was no cha cha rhythm and no hip action. I think it was overmarked.

“Watching #strictly on a 20 min delay but loving it (although – don’t @ me – Angela was a tad overmarked),” a third fan wrote.

“Yes, amazing that Angela can get her leg that high but the rest of the dance was not worthy of those comments and scores. I suspect some bias amongst the judges!!” suggested another.

Do Angela and Kai have what it takes to go all the way? (Credit: BBC)

Impressed fans praise ‘sharp,’ ‘tidy’ performance amid ‘overmarking’ row

However, others were impressed by Angela’s performance on the show, highlighting how spry she appeared to be for her age.

“Apparently Angela Rippon is 78. I think it’s fair to say she rocked it for the seniors,” commented a stunned viewer.

“I’ll always say this. Technique over performance wins every time! Sharp leg action, tidy feet. Honestly a fantastic cha cha from Angela,” said another.

But where do you stand on Angela and Kai’s Strictly scores?

Read more: Angela Rippon on ‘highly respected’ BBC star who ‘flashed her’ as she read the news

Strictly returns next Saturday (September 30) on BBC One at 6.20pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.