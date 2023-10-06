‘It’s starting to look like favouritism to me’: Strictly faces backlash over Amanda and Giovanni decision ahead of week three

Strictly Come Dancing fans lash out at the BBC after Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice are accused of “favouritism”.

The couple took the competition by storm last week (September 30) after performing the Salsa to Gloria Estefan’s Oye. With a lot of praise from the panel, Amanda and Giovanni were looked at as potential frontrunners.

However, things have taken an unexpected turn as Strictly viewers believe Amanda and Giovanni have been given the more easy dance for Movie Week this weekend.

Amanda and Giovanni performed a Salsa dance last week (Credit: BBC)

Amanda and Giovanni on Strictly

For this Saturday’s (October 7) live show, Amanda and Giovanni will perform the first Rumba of the series. The song of choice is Gabrielle’s iconic Out of Reach from the Bridget Jones’ Diary soundtrack.

With eager fans checking out what dances each couple will be performing, many have accused Amanda and Giovanni of favourtism.

“The BBC are really trying hard with the Amanda image rehab. First it was pairing her with the male professional who is arguably the most popular current pro, Giovanni,” one user wrote. They added: “Now they’re giving her dances that make her and Gio stand apart from the rest of the cast since they’re the debut dances of the styles they’ve chosen so far.”

“Yet another week of Amanda and Giovanni having a dance no other couple has… let’s see if this theme continues. It’s starting to look like favouritism to me,” another person shared.

Fans think Amanda is being favoured over others (Credit: BBC)

On the plus side, one fan believed Amanda could be one the first to score a 10 this week. “Looking forward to seeing a good rumba. Amanda seems like the dancer who could get 10s but not 4 as it’s too early,” they said.

‘[Bleep] you Amanda’

After quitting Twitter after being accused of ‘transphobic’ comments, many have not been a fan of Amanda since day one.

“Nah because Gabrielle is literally my favourite singer of all time. [Bleep] you Amanda,” one user shared. “My least favourite dancing to one of my favourite songs, wonderful,” another remarked.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 7) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

