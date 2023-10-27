‘Don’t be quick to judge’: Strictly exit plot thickens with fresh comment from Amanda Abbington’s fiancé

Former Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington and her exit plot thickens as her fiancé, Jonathan Goodwin, shares another cryptic post on Instagram.

Amanda announced on Monday (October 23) that she had left Strictly. She was partnered up with Giovanni Pernice and had been doing well in the competition. However, in a statement she shared on Instagram, she was leaving due to “personal reasons”. The Sherlock actor said it is her “deepest regret” and that she didn’t make the decision “easily or lightly”.

With no mention of her partner Giovanni in her statement, previous rumours of the pair feuding behind the scenes only caused more speculation.

Amanda didn’t mention her dance partner Giovanni in her statement (Credit: BBC)

Amanda’s fiancé shares another cryptic post

In an Instagram Story shared last night (October 26), Jonathan shared a snapshot of an iceberg and wrote a cryptic message over the top.

He wrote: “When you see an iceberg you could be forgiven for not realizing how much is below the surface.”

Jonathan continued: “The same is true of people. Don’t be quick to judge a person or situation if you don’t know what’s below the surface…”

Amanda has remained silent on her Strictly exit since sharing her statement. Jonathan also hasn’t posted on his feed since October 3, weeks before Amanda left. However, with so much talk surrounding her sudden departure, the cryptic post could be linked to his fiancée.

Amanda’s fiancé shared a cryptic post (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni’s statement

Despite Amanda failing to mention Giovanni in her statement and there being ongoing rumours about the pair not getting along, Giovanni still dedicated a whole Instagram post to her.

Attaching a pic of the pair cuddling backstage at Strictly, Giovanni wrote: “I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

In the comments section, fans couldn’t help but call out Amanda for not thanking Giovanni for his hard work.

“She’s done a statement no mention of thanking him??” one user wrote, adding the shocked emoji.

“Such a shame she doesn’t express the gratitude back. Not a mention about Gio…sad,” another person shared.

“So sad to hear this and no mention of you in Amanda’s statement,” a third remarked.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s reaction to Amanda Abbington blanking him in her Strictly exit statement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.