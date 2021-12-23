Strictly’s Aljaž Škorjanec shares adorable video of him on ‘uncle duties’ as he reunites with family

Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec has posted an adorable video of himself on ‘uncle duties’ as he reunites with his family in Slovenia.

Aljaž’s video shows him spending time with his family for the first time in two years.

What did Aljaž post on Instagram?

Strictly pro-dancer Aljaž headed to Instagram last night to share the adorable video with his 528,000 followers.

In the short video, Aljaž can be seen bouncing his baby niece, Tisa, who’s ten months old. Tisa is being bounced by Aljaž whilst he dances with his other niece, Zala, three.

Both kids are loving the fun time with their uncle, and are laughing and screaming as he boogies with them.

He captioned the post simply with: “Uncle duties resume.”

Zala and Tisa are Aljaž’s sister’s children. Aljaž and Tisa only met for the first time the other day, as the Strictly dancer hadn’t been home for two years due to COVID-19.

Aljaž’s wife, Janette Manrara, who hosts It Takes Two, filmed Aljaž’s emotional reunion with his family in the airport when they arrived in Slovenia.

What did Strictly fans say about the dancer’s Instagram?

Aljaz’s followers were loving the dancer’s Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Aljaž’s Instagram followers were bowled over by the level of cuteness in the Strictly dancer’s video.

Many were keen to let the 31-year-old know how adorable the video was.

“Born to be a dad,” one fan wrote.

“Lovely to see you having so much fun!” another said.

“So adorable! Uncle duties look like the best kind of fun,” a third fan of Aljaž’s commented.

“Too cute! They’ve missed you as much as you’ve missed them, obviously,” another fan said.

Aljaž’s family reunion

Janette and Aljaz danced together in the Strictly final last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Aljaž and his wife Janette have previously spoken about their excitement of reuniting with the Slovenian star’s family.

Janette appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (December 21) live from Slovenia. She spoke about the emotional family reunion during her appearance on the show.

“His sister had a baby in February and we hadn’t met her yet, and last night when we landed it was very emotional,” she revealed.

“The two girls and Aljaz’s sister and dad were there waiting for us and there were definitely tears,” she continued. “It’s a little Christmas gift for us to be here with Aljaz’s family and be with our nieces.

“It’s been a long time coming, so very happy to be here.”

